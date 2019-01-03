Air Force drops bomb on New Year’s Eve

The U.S. Strategic Command in Bellevue, Neb., is the Air Force’s keeper of codes, “buttons” and weaponry. Its overriding mission is preparing for nuclear war. I find them a cool and intimidating next-door neighbor.

Imagine my surprise, however, when StratCom’s public affairs office on New Year’s Eve tweeted this about the ball drop in Times Square, New York: “If ever needed, we are ready to drop something much, much bigger.”

Not one to omit visual effects, StratCom embedded a video of a B-2 aircraft dropping a large bomb. The tweet urged viewers to “Watch to the end!”

What?

Happy New Year, StratCom! Are you drinking on the job while monitoring America’s arsenal and codes?

More than 1,900 followers liked the New Year’s Eve tweet, sent at 2:22 p.m., but there were, of course, nervous and angry detractors, too. “Evil,” “crass” and “unbelievable” were some of the adjectives used, while other expletives were not fit for print.

“WTF” and its polite military equivalent, “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” figured prominently.

StratCom’s public affairs office was closed Monday for the federal holiday, but Maj. Meghan Liemburg-Archer (reached at home by an Omaha World-Herald reporter) said the tweet was “part of an end-of-the-year series of tweets on the command’s missions.”

It included hashtags such as #Deterrence, #Assurance, #CombatReadyForce, and #PeaceIsOurProfession. The latter, reminiscent of the movie Dr. Strangelove, was the motto of StratCom’s Cold War-era predecessor, the Strategic Air Command (also known as the “bombplex.”)

StratCom pulled the tweet shortly after the World-Herald’s phone call and apologized two hours later, saying it was “in poor taste & does not reflect our values.”

StratCom is a great place to have in one’s backyard, but I had to wonder about the blood alcohol levels of those at the switch Monday.

The major emphasized that the first tweet was meant to show StratCom is standing guard, ever vigilant, I suppose, even as little ol’ civilians like me regale the New Year. I hadn’t planned to start drinking at 2:22 p.m. local time, but I almost did. First out of fear, but then laughing along with my local military personnel and their funny bones.

Oh, don’t judge me. What would YOU do?

“It was saying we’re always ready,” Liemburg-Archer said. “It’s an old post we posted quite a while ago.

“We kind of repurposed it with a New Year’s message.”

Some commenters wanted it back. John Noonan, a former Air Force officer now a military adviser to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, called it a “great tweet,” adding: “What do people think the military does!?”

It’s bad enough we have a president who does little more than tweet all day. I respect all our military and veterans, and have hundreds for neighbors. Literally. But I must ask them to leave nerve-wracking tweets to the idiot-in-chief.

Or at least pump the brakes a little. Our government is unstable enough right now.

Happy New Year! And a sincere thank you for your service.