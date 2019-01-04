Leave Your Cares Behind

The final story at 5, 6 and 10 pm in television reporting used to be chirpy and bubbly before it became simply vapid. At the TV station where I toiled, all the humorous kickers that ended our newscasts were mandated “happy crap,” which is what the hard-bitten creators of the 12-second sound bite called the bit of cutesy film nipped from the ABC 24-hour news feed. It didn’t matter if the Earth was doomed to extinction in 24 hours, we had happy crap.

Occasionally, the rule kicked back on us. One time our stentorian anchor actually laughed out loud after watching a clip showing a white swan attacking a guy who had been snoozing in a yellow inflatable raft on a small lake. The guy fell out of the raft and disappeared beneath the flapping wings of the swan. It was too absurd not to laugh. The anchor’s lovely partner also chortled discreetly, and they shared knowing nods before fading out with witty repartee and Chiclet smiles.

Five minutes later, the assignment desk hotline fired up with a sobbing man asking if the aforementioned incident had happened in Minnesota. The answer was yes, and he soon burst into new paroxysms of grief. After an appropriate silence the caller was asked why he was so distraught. It turned out the guy who did the swan dive was his brother, and he’d drowned.

The arrival of 2019 was like that video feed. While all the news anchors and entertainers were sharing clever, optimistic repartee leading up to midnight, the guy who fell out of the raft was drowning. In a perfect, make believe world, that guy would be Donald Trump. Or stifle the thought, it could be the rest of the country grabbing at anything that might float in the desperate hope that they could drift long enough to be saved from the deranged upscale duck that was attacking them.

Ol’ Mitt Romney understands. The freshman senator from Utah didn’t waste any time attacking both the morality and veracity of Big Hair. The blond misanthrope was bragging about suffering through the holidays, alone at the dumpy White House but in solidarity with the 800,000 federal workers he’d laid off before Christmas. Then Mitt struck.

Those federal workers were busy looking for recipes to make Tuna Helper more interesting when Romney observed that Trump is immoral. “No shit!,” would be their typical response. Without a paycheck for two weeks, the forcibly idled are more concerned about whether to buy more tuna or maybe some of that cheap gas Trump is bragging about pumping.

Oh he’s pumping gas all right. The big gas bag is trying to pump up Nancy Pelosi while hoping for a shred of mercy from her. He finally realized that Pelosi will be sitting right outside the White House with the same collection of knives she’s used on other fools, and in eager anticipation of soon sticking them into his own bloviating ass.

Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, claims her mother will “cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding. That’s all you need to know about her.”

There is, fortunately, more.

Rep. Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi, 78, served as Democratic House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and as House Minority Leader from 2003 to 2007. She has taken on the toughest politicians in the country and pulverized them in the mortar and pestle camouflaged as a gentlewoman from California. She is poised to do it all over again.

The bigger question is whether the Republicans are ready to join her. Not because they actually buy into the Democratic view of a righteous world; they will still be grasping, insensitive elitists if they do. But Republicans are like the guy in the little raft. With 2020 coming soon, unless Trump’s Red Hats jump aboard the Democratic life raft, they could soon be floundering around like the guy who drowned, with Nancy Pelosi using their heads for floating piñatas.

The biggest problem the Democrats now face is moving fast enough with something tangible to give the distraught hopeful a limb to hang on to. Trump has been spewing his poison for two years, but the only thing his toxic atmosphere has produced is disruption, angst and discontent. His minions say we will soon enjoy the fruits of his winning ways, but “soon” never seems arrive. Unless Pelosi can change that trend, Democrats, too, will sink into the same mire of despair.

The big, liberal news organs that often depend on some little guy’s prescient insights to ground their news in reality are currently floating in wild optimism despite the shudders of anxiety from skeptical audiences. It wouldn’t be surprising if the old ditty “Good Times” enjoys a second coming among them. It only took 15 years after the song’s 1929 debut for the sentiment to come to fruition. Even World War II had its bright side.

Anyone remember:

“A rumor has it that it’s getting late

Time marches on, just can’t wait

The clock keeps turning, why hesitate

You silly fool, you can’t change your fate

Good times, these are the good times

Leave your cares behind, these are the good times

Good times, these are the good times

Our new state of mind, these are the good times”

Maybe that’s the song the guy in the raft was singing when he paddled out among the lily pads. Things just didn’t end the way he hoped; he should have been paying attention.