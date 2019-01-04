The year may be different, but Trump’s lies are the same

Nothing makes me warmer than starting out the new year piking Oval Office Occupant Lying Donald. And, if anyone deserves to have his damned golden head handed to him on a freakin’ pike, it’s Donnie.

“Donald Trump is not immoral but is amoral,” a former Democratic Senate leader was quoted as saying the other day. “Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.”

If anyone even remotely thought this lying, electronically tanned, faux golden haired, poor-assed excuse for a human was suddenly going to change one iota in 2019, well, get a grip. He ain’t.

Not only is Donald amoral, he has no conscience, no scruples, no ethics and very few “little grey cells,” to quote Agatha Christie’s Belgium sleuth Hercule Poirot.

He made the case again yesterday during and after the 116th U.S. Congress was sworn into duty.

Featuring the most diverse group in the history of Congress, which immediately got to work on a bill to reopen government, the new Democratic-led House hammered out a bill that passed 241-192 and sought to approve funds for six agencies through the end of the fiscal year, but with nothing for Trump’s Mexican border wall.

The bill is believed to be DOA in the Senate and expected to be rebuffed by the president. The partial government shutdown now is two weeks old with no signs of ending. Sigh.

As you know, the government is “shut down” because Delusional Donald didn’t get his wall, so he refused to sign the paperwork to keep the cogs of government oiled. This after speaking publicly to Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office on Dec. 11 and loudly proclaiming, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck . . . I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it.”

Then, just 10 days later, as Congress was packing up for the holidays thinking they had a deal (poor fools), he refused to sign the bill. Then, he blamed the Democrats, twitting, “The Democrats now own the shutdown!”

Could someone get a grip?

I’m sure 800,000 federal employees are hoping for such a grip, an end to the deception or at least a paycheck.

Speaking of lying hucksters, Sarah Huckster Sanders is still a deplorable, deluded, lying, fake Christian charlatan. I thought she was going to pack her bags and her lying eye and hit the road come the dawning of 2019. What a disappointment.

The other day, before even seeing the bill, she said that any attempt from Pelosi to reopen the government would be “a non-starter.”

Honestly, I’d hate to see her go. Her “press briefings” are things of a provocateur’s wet dream. Her departure would be a huge loss for all the comedians who so succinctly portray her, not to mention those of us would love to stick her lies back into her roving eye.

It’s hard to imagine how this government shutdown could be viewed by some as “stunning.” Rather, it’s really pathetic and predictable from a twit who glories in being “unpredictable.”

“No, not $2.5 billion, no — we’re asking for $5.6” billion, Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, hours before he was scheduled to meet with Republican and Democratic Congressional members in the White House Situation Room.

What’s so interesting is, he tacked only $3 billion onto his demand, not the $5 billion he’s been holding out for. He also rejected proposals offered by Sens. Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, and Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina.

“This is national security we’re talking about,” Delusional mouthed. Finding a resolution “could be a long time,” he said, “or it could be quickly. It’s too important a subject to walk away from.”

Yet, he is walking away — walking away from reality in this Jan. 2 comment: “Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback!”

And the tweets and lies go on and on and on . . .