The Trump Dump: Why They Voted Trump

Trump’s colossal failings have long been evident to most of us. Now as the economy totters, foreign relations deteriorate, democracy decays and Trump’s criminality is exposed, it’s nearly unfathomable that there are tens of millions who still favor him.

How was it that this horrible human being was elected? The seeds that made this national embarrassment possible are planted deep in the darkest corners of the American psyche — ignorance, misogyny, economic frustration, racism. No doubt this unfortunate constellation of American defects induced voters to put an X by Trump’s name.

But looking back in agony, specific issues activated voters in their epically regrettable decision. Likely a constellation of all provided the impetus to vote Trump, but isolating the key factor, I get:

28% Rabid hatred of Hillary Clinton

21% Anti-immigrant

14% Illusion of Trump as a brilliant businessman (‘The Apprentice’ boss)

12% Blind loyalty to Republican Party candidates

6% Lingering rage at the election of Barack Obama

4% Desire to “drain the swamp” of federal politics

3% Influence of Russian social-media intervention

This nearly accounts for all possible reasons for supporting Trump, however misguided or misanthropic. The remaining more mysterious factors I’ve identified after considerable research:

3% Hair-Sculpting Fetishists

2% Novice Genital-Grabbers

2% Taco Bowl/Chocolate Cake/Cheeseburger Fanatics

1.5% Ex-boyfriends of Melania Trump fearful she might return

1.5% Vlad Putin Fan Club members

1% Kim Jung-un Fan Club members

0.5% Recep Ertogan Fan Club members

.25% Nearsighted voters who pressed the wrong lever

.25% Nonagenarian Nazis in hiding

Have I missed anything? Perhaps, but not nearly as much as the dupes and dopes who voted Trump.