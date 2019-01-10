The setting was different, but the lies were the same

Donald Trump, the 45th Oval Office Occupant, in nine minutes from his tiny, lying mouth, tried to sell the nation this week on his phony war on immigrants. He billed his hype as “a humanitarian crisis on the southern border.”

The major television news purveyors had a handwringing time trying to decide whether to even air Donald’s diatribe. In a twit just hours earlier, he again labeled journalists “the Enemy of the People,” adding they are “The real Opposition Party” and “crazed lunatics.”

Eventually, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (no surprise there!) caved. Even though it would preempt their prime entertainment slush and cost them maybe millions of bucks. Cue the thousands of violins upon the hill, playing “My Ass Bleeds For You.”

Would you want to take the phone calls and suffer the possible backlash that Trump and his worshipers could unleash? Neither did the outlets.

In those brief minutes, virtually every sentence that rolled from his tiny lips contained a lie. Not a misrepresentation, not an alternative fact, just plain bullshit lies.

Let’s list those fact-checked lies:

“The federal government remains shut down for one reason and one reason only: because Democrats will not fund border security.”

“Every day, Customs and Border Patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country.”

“Senator Chuck Schumer, who you will be hearing from later tonight, has repeatedly supported a physical barrier in the past, along with other Democrats.”

“America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation, but all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages.”

“In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records.”

“The wall will also be paid for, indirectly by the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico.”

“The border wall would very quickly pay for itself.”

Each of these statements is a proven lie. If someone “tries to piss down your back and tell you it’s raining,” that doesn’t make it true.

It was the the 18th day of Trump’s government shutdown, which is all about his fake border security Wall funding. Neither party wants to give him his motherfucking $5 billion to build “a beautiful wall, and I build beautiful walls,” which he has promised ad nauseam for over two years.

On top of that, Trump has promised in rant after rant to his base, that “Mexico will pay for that wall.” Mexico has continued to give him the middle finger.

As part of his campaign, lying, Delusional Donald promised to build a 1,000-mile concrete border wall. He now sometimes calls the wall a fence, though he has also rejected suggestions that it is a fence. So it may be steel slats, or concrete whatchamacallits.

He now claims that the revised North American Free Trade Agreement, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which has yet to pass in Congress, will fund his fucking wall. What bullshit.

Trump’s address drew a big audience. The response from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer drew a slightly bigger audience. Trump’s fact-challenged oration drew a combined 28.1 household rating in metered markets. The following 15 minutes, including analysis and the Pelosi-Schumer rebuttal, averaged 29.3, a bump of about 4 percent.

In December, during a nationally televised meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders, Lying Donnie told the world:

“I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down (the government). I’m not going to blame you for it.”

But now he does blame Democrats for the wall, not his own Trumplican Congress that for two years had the opportunity to fund and start building it.

Perhaps the most deluded quote of the night came from — cue drum roll and rim shot — Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina. He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had “never seen Mr. Trump behave in such a presidential manner.” And then he issued a dire warning to Mr. Trump’s base:

“If we undercut the president, that’s the end of his presidency and the end of our party.”

Maybe, just maybe for once Graham made a prognostication that will prove out.