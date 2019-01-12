Trumplandia: Jan. 5 — 12, 2019

Dog and Pony Show Edition

When I took the Oath of Office…. pic.twitter.com/GDhIqteKpv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

Show and Tell

The week of our Trump — Jan. 5, 2019: Following days of threats and more than three weeks of furloughed federal workers, Donald Trump this week showed us what can happen when you leave your country to the devices of a desperate narcissist who didn’t get his way.

He puts on a show.

Featuring over-the-top pageantry, confiscated drugs, cops, cops and more cops, the liar-in-chief took his bullshit dog-and-pony show to the southwest border on Jan. 10 and retrofitted his shutdown of the government into a neato-keen display of border security that somehow was supposed to sell the American public on paying for a border wall that was previously expected to be paid for by Mexico.

The president began making his case regarding the need for a wall and why government had to be shut down to get it almost exactly three weeks ago. It was at that time that he was expected to sign into law a bill to keep the federal government open without the funding. He only changed direction after conservative radio and television hosts insisted he close the government until he received a pledge to build the wall.

With more than 800,000 federal workers put out of work by the shutdown, a historic stalemate began between Trump and Congress that has lasted 22-days. After failing to negotiate the wall into existence, Trump and the Democrats dug in on their positions and the myth of a national crisis at the border grew exponentially.

A White House press team put together a propaganda video that used the drugs and money seized mostly from bridges and airports as a misdirection to some of the real issues at the Texas/Mexican border, many of which have been caused by the president himself.

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ "During the campaign, I would say Mexico is going to pay for it. Obviously, I NEVER SAID THIS, and I never meant they are going to write a check!"pic.twitter.com/LIb8Eqxa2C — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) January 10, 2019

Trump’s visit on the Jan. 10 served as an exclamation point to a weeklong campaign to make the case for the wall. He hoped that his first address from the Oval Office and then from the border itself would be enough to deem it a national crisis due to a flood of immigrants, which could only be stemmed by a $5 billion barrier.

Despite opposition from those who have been against the building of the wall since he campaigned on it in 2016, Donnie Dimwit is moving the goal posts and attempting to recycle “the caravan” into a national emergency. He even attempted to change his repeated claims that Mexico would pay for it.

This week’s fireside chat about drug-carrying, violent immigrants, complete with a photo op with law enforcement, was a step towards yet another constitutional crisis, this time where a president can deem a federal emergency in order to get his way.

“I have the absolute right to do national emergency if I want,” Trump said on Jan. 9 during press event before his planned meeting on the topic with Democratic leaders. “My threshold will be if I can’t do a deal with people who are unreasonable.”

At press time, the federal government is in the midst of its longest shutdown in history and the border along Texas and Mexico has yet to be proclaimed a national emergency.

The Big Reveal

Like any big show, this week offered no shortage of events that promised the “big reveal.”

Highlighted by the president’s first-ever Oval Office address, Trump’s week played like one of those terrible horror films where the director insists on showing you the monster so many times that by the end of the film you’re not scared, but ready to invite the ghoul over to your house for a cookout.

In his use of the Oval Office address Trump implored one of the office’s most powerful tools on Jan. 8 to promote his useless southern border wall as necessary for border security and to again trot out the tired story about hoards of brown people who are invading our way of life, a crisis he’s been warning us about since last fall.

Truculent and spoiling for a fight, Donnie Sunshine never even had the decency to mention the thousands of migrants whom he placed in a humanitarian crisis by detaining them, along with the 6,000 troops he deployed to the border to play campout since the November 2018 midterms, or even the poor federal workers who are without pay since he shut down the government 22 days ago.

In a clear abuse of power, Trump fashioned the address as a tool in his belt he could use as a negotiating tactic rather than an address to alert or comfort the American people. I personally chose to watch his former concubine, Stormy Daniels, fold her laundry. She, at least, appeared to really give a crap.

Trump is the first president to pull off such a stunt in recent times. The patented presidential chat has been utilized for a number of things over the years, but mostly to convey some earth-shattering information to the American people in one fell swoop.

JFK used it to tell people about the Cuban Missile Crisis.

George H.W. Bush told us about the start of Operation Desert Shield in Kuwait.

Barack Obama to tell about the hunt for and death of Osama bin Laden.

However, for our fair-haired Idiot-in-Chief, the massively effective communication tool was used to beg Americans for money to fund a wall on the southwestern border — the same one Mexico is supposed pay to build.

Democratic leaders, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, provided the rebuttal, which again begged Trump to reopen government first and pay the 800,000 federal workers who have not been paid since last year. It was all to no avail.

Even with Stormy’s laundry already tipping the scale as a big reveal, the biggest reveal, however, came late yesterday when The New York Times released a report confirming what we here at The Shinbone Star have suspected for almost two years.

In a story written by reporters Adam Goldman, Michael S. Schmidt and Nicholas Fandos, The Times reported that following the May 2017 firing of then FBI Director James Comey, the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump and his campaign not only colluded with Russia, but that Trump himself was actively working with Russia as a foreign agent.

The report stated that Comey and the FBI were concerned “whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.”

The article went on to speculate that the FBI had to investigate the matter and “consider whether the president’s own actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow’s influence.”

The earth-shattering report stated that the investigation had since been taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — the “witch hunt” as the POTUS is fond of labeling it.

After all, why wouldn’t the FBI investigate whether a guy who has accepted millions of dollars in Russian money to fund his real estate developments for more than two decades; held a beauty pageant in Moscow in 2013; and fired the head of the FBI for asking questions about National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for his secret ties to Russia and Turkey?

For us here at The Shinbone Star, it was simply telling us: “grass is green, the sky is blue and rain is wet.”

In case you’ve missed our act, we’ve been wondering how Republicans in Congress, our friends, Fox News and all of these people waiting on line outside of arenas throughout America could continue to ignore Donnie’s disturbing tie to the Kremlin.

It’s been glaring.

Just last week, Trump justified Russia’s takeover of Afghanistan in the 1980s by repeating a disinformation campaign developed by Russia, reasons that are 100 percent counter to what Americans have known for 70 years. Did everyone forget Charlie Wilson’s War?

Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani dismissed the story stating “it would have resulted in some action being taken or they are imperiling our national security.” He said it shows how out of control the FBI is and was.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was outraged by the report.

“This is absurd. James Comey was fired because he’s a disgraced partisan hack, and his Deputy Andrew McCabe, who was in charge at the time, is a known liar fired by the FBI,” Huckabee Sanders stated. “Unlike President Obama, who let Russia and other foreign adversaries push America around, President Trump has actually been tough on Russia.”

Tough on Russia? I guess it ain’t punishment if you enjoy it.

If the tip of the Mueller iceberg can be seen from in between the lines of the news story, forget about the Steele Dossier, the pee-pee tape and the Trump Tower meeting. Donnie may not be just “kompromat,” but actually compromised and playing for the wrong team.

Only time will tell.