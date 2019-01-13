It Is Time For Another New Deal

Demento Don Trump was almost alone in the White House yesterday, tweeting to any and all who are willing to read his palaver. It must be true because he said so.

What was once the inspired home of the most beneficent leaders in the world has been reduced to a hideout for a demented old man who relies on his pet turtle, Mitch McConnell, and other members of his rogues’ gallery to enable him. McConnell, the Senate majority leader and Kentucky Republican reputed to lead the most exclusive club in the world has revealed himself to be an unapologetic yes man for a total loser. So sad!

Soon after reading Demento’s daily twaddle, a new offering from Salon popped up on the news feed detailing Desperate Don’s last 10 months in the first old folks home for America’s demented presidents. The article drew comparisons to Republican “Tricky Dick” Nixon’s waning days in the White House after Vice President Spiro Agnew bit the dust in 1973 for being a sleazy, bribe taking, lowlife Maryland politician.

The guy who coined “nattering nabobs of negativism” to define his Fourth Estate detractors got a $10,000 fine and three years unsupervised federal probation for debasing the office of the vice president by evading income tax on bribes he took as Maryland’s governor, money he continued to receive after he became Nixon’s vice president. Agnew, supported by Nixon, called his eventual admission of guilt “damn lies” by scurrilous journalists almost until the hammer fell. Birds of a feather do flock together.

Usually Demento’s projected decline would be something to rejoice about, but not at the moment. Demento has once again diverted the attention of America from the unceasing string of leaderships failures that have marked his passage across the American landscape, aided by a press corps that allows itself to be fooled.

The 800,000 federal workers and their families wondering what the future holds are playing second fiddle to the chirpings of a moronic bird brain who at best deserves a gilded cage. Instead of jumping to our suffering citizens’ defense by seeking solutions that would benefit the entire country, McConnell’s Republicans are proving the party of the elite remains supreme in an undefinable void of useless space.

Perhaps 80 years after the Democrats smothered the bellowing elephant with compassion following the Great Depression, Republicans think it’s payback time. No other American president was ever more despised, more vilified than Trump except for Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the most successful, compassionate president to ever occupy the White House.

From the depths of despair in 1932 until his death in April 1945, at the very end of World War II, FDR provided the country with a lighthouse everyone could see. The four-term Democrat led the nation out of the Depression and onto the world stage as the richest, most powerful, most admired nation.

America is once again at a precipice, rocking back and forth over the yawning abyss that threatens to swallow us in a catastrophe that can still be avoided. In Roosevelt’s day, the Republican Party in general and many influential industrialists and their paid politicians and right-wing hacks specifically, built their careers on trying to destroy him rather than save a deteriorating situation. Republicans went so far as to hinder FDR’s every move to provide relief and solace for the third of America’s population that was disenfranchised, helpless and hungry. Why? And why are they now doing it again?

Perhaps it is envy motivating them. FDR’s “New Deal” defined a new era for the American economy and our democracy that still resonates 80 years after he took the country’s helm. His visionary programs created jobs for the unemployed, fueled economic growth, and regulated the fat cats on Wall Street and their voracious buddies that still own most of America.

He established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Social Security to create a safety net for ordinary folks. All are currently under attack by the imbecilic minions of Demento Don and his ship of fools.

At the end of FDR’s first term the Republican-controlled 72nd Congress worked energetically to destroy the immensely popular New Deal initiatives by unsuccessfully trying to use the Supreme Court as its bludgeon. America’s economic recovery slowed and then stopped.

Rather than bow to Republican pressure, FDR used the newly elected Democratic House majority to double down on his social and economic programs, creating the so-called Second New Deal. The revolutionary initiative quickly had Republicans crying Communism at a time when the threat of the Red Menace was very real. America didn’t buy it.

His administration’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) took millions of destitute, starving workers off the public dole to build American infrastructure, pried apart electric monopolies holding rural America hostage to power brokers and paved a path for labor unions. His revolutionary Fair Labor Standards Act set maximum work hours and minimum wages for rank and file workers, and the Social Security Act created a self-sustaining safety net for retired workers.

Republicans hated his activities then and 80 years later still despise them. The rich have always felt empowered to diminish those less fortunate, painting any government involvement in raising ordinary people from lifelong poverty to the middle class as the anathema of socialism. In their minds, the American dream does not to belong to ordinary Americans, it belongs only to the rich.

Until Demento Don and his cabal of criminals is removed from power, things will only get worse. Not only is Demento Don the worst president ever to hold office, he is the worst human being every allowed to impose his will unchecked on the American people. So sad!