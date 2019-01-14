The Young and the Beautiful: Birthday Blues

Much of the kingdom has been shut down at the behest of the Donald, who will not be appeased until his new nemesis, Lady Nancy, agrees to fund his moat project. But for our Young and Beautiful couple, Jerry and Ivy, life goes on as usual — with a few minor irritants. It is Jerry’s birthday, and Ivy finds, to her regret, that not even she can persuade her father to reopen part of the government. And so, we find our couple at home, with the Beatles’ “Birthday” blaring in the background, as Ivy tries to come up with an alternative plan.

Ivy: Happy birthday to my favorite presidential adviser! I hope you saw my Instagram tribute. I worked on it all morning.

Jerry: Indeed I did, princess. But do I detect a bit of melancholy on the lovely visage of my favorite party planner?

Ivy: I am sorry, but it seems my plans for the day have been thwarted by the shutdown of the kingdom. I think it’s just horrid of Lady Nancy to refuse to fund the moat. After all, we need it to keep our borders from being overrun by the hordes to the south.

Jerry: But how can that affect us, my dear? After all, we are still getting paid, unlike the peasants who handle air traffic control and food inspections.

Ivy: I had such a lovely event planned to mark your 38th birthday, and it was going to be a surprise, but now I may as well tell you. I wanted Daddy to reopen the Royal Zoo just for us, but he is adamant that it will not reopen until he gets his way.

Jerry: Aww, and you know I love the zoo as much as your brother Tweedledum does. Or is it Tweedledee? Whichever one it was who tweeted that the zoo walls protect us from the animals, just as the moat would do. Don’t the zoo walls work during a shutdown?

Ivy: Apparently the walls work, but the workers don’t. The zoo might be a little messy right now, and the animals might get unruly. Especially if they aren’t being fed as much as usual. Anyway, I can’t be too mad at Daddy. He did invite me to the signings of the anti-human trafficking bill and the women’s entrepreneurship act that I championed. If only I had thought to slip a piece of paper in front of him that would open the zoo! You know he’ll sign whatever is on the desk. He never reads the actual papers.

Jerry: Don’t be so hard on yourself, my winsome wife. We’ll just have to come up with some other way to celebrate. How about some sexy time? Or has your father shut that down, too?

Ivy: That depends on whether it’s an essential or a non-essential service.

We’ll leave our couple in private to negotiate their terms. Stay tuned for more of the glory, the glamour and the angst of Jerry and Ivy as they try to reason with Ivy’s daddy and find a way to reopen the Kingdom.