The wit and wisdom of the Great Bloviator

He wants his speeches to be compared to Abraham Lincoln’s. “Honest” Abe. He’s even tried to channel Lincoln. Trying to morph his speech into a Gettysburg Address. It went poorly.

Speaking to supporters in September 2018 at Billings, Montana, “Dishonest” Donald Trump declared that his speeches will go down in history for being as great as Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address — which he says was lambasted by “fake news” way back in 1863.

Buzzer. Wrong, Lying Donnie. The New York Times loved it.

During that rally, Trump in maybe the most bizarre Oval Office Occupant moment ever, attempted to morph his speech into Lincoln’s address. A dumb Donald didn’t even know the words to the speech, which school children have been required to memorize for generations.

He began, “So we are dedicated to the proposition that all men — and women, don’t forget the women. The women love me so much. I won big with the women. The women love Trump.

“The proposition that all — I’m just going to say ‘all,’ otherwise the Fake News will call me sexist or make up some other lies. That’s all they do. You see them back there. Just the worst, most disgusting people you’ll ever meet. Not all of them, but really all of them. Terrible. Enemies of the people,” facts-challenged Trump plowed forward.

“The proposition that all are created equal, and they are. There are good people on all sides. I got in trouble for saying that once, but it’s true. Good people, you know who I’m talking about. The tough guys. You don’t mess with. They love their country. These guys. Tough. Tough, I’m telling you.” Geez, someone hold up a damned prompt card for cripes’ sake.

“Now we are engaged in a great war with Fake News. Yes, yes, you know. Fake news. They lie. They lie all the time, it’s all they do,” the poor moronic slug complained.

“Anyway, in a larger sense, we can’t dedicate — we can’t cons … we can’t con-sten-creet? Constencreet. A lot of people don’t know that word. I know big words, so many. I’m very smart. Some say a genius.

We can’t constencreet this ground. The brave men, so many, who struggled here, have constencreeted it, and they did. So constencreet. Really. The most. So proud,” thus spoke a self-proclaimed genius and possessor of words, (“I know words. I have the best words,” he assured us in 2016.)

Continuing onward into his mental fog, he claimed, “The world will little note, they never note things anymore. You notice that? No noting. It’s like, bing bong bing.”

Spinning onward, like a broken record, he moaned, “They won’t note that I have broken more Elton John records, he seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No, we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record.”

That last line is probably the most tangentially accurate statement he made all night. He has smashed the national record for lies told by an Oval Office Occupant — well over 7,000. Lincoln didn’t have anyone keeping a tally of his daily lies. They didn’t call him “Honest Abe” for nothing.

And he did it without a staff of writers or TelePrompTers, Donnie.

All this brings us to “Dishonest” Donald’s nine- or ten-minute “National Crisis” speech last week, his first prime time Oval Office address.

During his virtually factless performance, the Prevaricator-in-Chief was supposed to declare a national emergency in order to get his wall along the southern border. He was supposed to defend his government shutdown, now the longest in our history.

Instead he simply drooled out lie after lie — rape, murder, beheadings, drugs, caused by illegal immigrants. Not a word about those pesky terrorists slip-sliding across. Blamed Democrats for shutting down the government, even though in a televised meeting with leading Democrats and Republicans in December 2018 he promised “to take the mantle” for the shutdown. He reneged a few days later.

Just days ago, following a useless, expensive photo op in McAllen, Texas, on the southern border, after listening to a Border Patrol agent point out where smugglers had tunneled beneath the Wall, he waffled.

During his 2016 campaign, he gushed to attendees at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner that Lincoln was a “great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican. Does anyone know? Lot of people don’t know that.”

Trump then said Republicans need to spread the word that Lincoln was a Republican, appearing to be unaware of the fact that the GOP is commonly referred to as the “party of Lincoln.” “Let’s take an ad, let’s use one of those PACs,” he proudly proclaimed.

Where “Honest” Abraham Lincoln’s speeches were tight, concise, compassionate and intelligent, “Dishonest” Donald Trump’s are rambling, filled with just plain lies, often incoherent, vengeful and ignorant.

The only place “Dishonest” Don’s speeches will be revered is in the pages of Mad and Cracked magazines and Saturday Night Live skits. Alec Baldwin will do them yugely.

“Honest Abe” would smile down wisely.