Is Ellen the anti-Trump?

A year-old tweet by Eric Trump has recently made the rounds on Facebook for some reason. In it, he posited that Ellen DeGeneres is part of the “Deep State” that is looking to overthrow his father’s administration.

It seems he drew this conclusion when Twitter suggested that he follow DeGeneres, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. In true conspiracy-theory fashion, Eric sussed out a connection.

DeGeneres, of course, denied it, calling Eric’s accusation “the craziest thing” on her syndicated talk show. But maybe it’s not as crazy as it seems. Oh, she seems genial and harmless enough, and you’d think the talk show host/comedian would be busy enough without having the time to plot a coup.

But think about it: Ellen just might be the anti-Trump. She’s a liberal and a lesbian, two things that Trump’s base abhors. But apart from that, she’s everything the Trumps aspire to:

She reaches a huge audience on television and social media. Forbes reported in 2018 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs five days a week, regularly draws more than 3 million viewers. She has 76 million followers on Twitter and 55 million on Instagram.

She has a self-made fortune, with a net worth estimated at more than $400 million. DeGeneres was the first female comedian to command $20 million for a stand-up special in a deal with Netflix. As a result, according to Forbes, she earned $87.5 million in 2018 alone.

In addition to revenue from her TV show and Netflix special, DeGeneres does voice-over work and has a successful lifestyle brand, ED by Ellen, which includes apparel, pet accessories and home goods. DeGeneres has also had some success in buying and flipping California real estate.

She is married to a beautiful blonde, actress Portia de Rossi.

No wonder Eric was suspicious. But he never followed up on his much-mocked tweet.

As for Ellen, she recently extended her talk-show contract until the summer of 2020, just months before the next presidential election. Maybe Donald Trump needs to worry about her future plans after all.