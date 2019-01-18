Let’s see how Republicans will tap dance their way out of this one

We don’t typically cover breaking news stories here at The Shinbone Star, relying instead on sister publications with deeper pockets to handle the investigative stuff while we do the insightful, no-holds-barred commentary. But this morning’s Buzzfeed report was so compelling that we’re making an exception.

Buzzfeed’s report that President Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen had been instructed by the president to lie to Congress about his ties to a Trump Tower project in Moscow — if true — could be one of the final nails in the coffin of Psycho Don’s presidency. And according to Buzzfeed, there’s documentation to back it all up. From the report:

The special counsel’s office learned about Trump’s directive for Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. Cohen then acknowledged those instructions during his interviews with that office.

Imagine that, the president of the United States suborning perjury before Congress!

How will Republicans dance away from the truth this time? Namely, how will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a rare sight on Capitol Hill these days, and Rudy “The Mouth” Giuliani try to spin to the American people that Trump is anything but a huckster, a charlatan, a liar and a traitorous cheat?

It’s time for Giuliani to abandon the charade of trying to defend this president. It’s time for McConnell to reopen the Senate by first allowing a vote on House measures to reopen the government and eventually overriding a presidential veto. Let’s get this thing reopened so we can move on to more important matters, like impeachment.

True, the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller hasn’t landed yet, but enough has leaked from other sources to begin the process of ending this monstrous presidency that has been devastating not only to America, but to the world.

We’re tired of the “old soft shoe” from Republican apologists. Mitch the Bitch should do his part to reopen the government, and not interfere when the Democratic-led House of Representatives sends articles of impeachment to the Senate.

It’s time to start healing this nation by impeaching Trump and removing him from office. In fact, it’s the only kind of MAGA we went to see.