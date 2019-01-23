Could More Congressional Support for ‘The Wall’ lead to another Trump Disconnect?

We’re now in day 33 of the partial federal government shutdown, and it appears the Senate is finally scheduled to bring two spending measures to the floor, which could end this long nightmare.

The only problem is the Republican-backed bill is destined to hit a wall of its own.

The bill, which again asks for $5.7 billion for President’s Trump’s border wall, somehow misses its most important function — paying 800,000 federal workers left unpaid in what is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The bill is also said to be another attempt to gut American asylum laws, especially for children from South America.

With no support from Democrats, the bill is expected to be D.O.A.

A Democratic-backed Senate bill, which will call for reopening of the government until Feb. 8, will pay federal workers but includes no funding for the wall and is not expected to fair any better.

The Senate bills, the first to be brought to a vote by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), follow nine Democrat-sponsored bills in the House of Representatives that met their end when the McConnell-led Senate refused to consider them.

Meanwhile, far from the spotlight of the very public battle between President Man-Baby and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), almost secret efforts to build the wall also fell short.

House Republicans, all members of the House Freedom Fund (HFF), unfurled a sneaky little campaign in early January that is emblematic of the type of legislative hypocrisy that closed the government in the first place.

Silently, the day after we welcomed in 2019, Republican members of the House of Representatives launched a campaign to support Trump’s wall. Members of HFF, a Tea Party-sympathetic group, launched a trio of what appeared to be failed campaigns to bring support to Trump’s border wall just as Republicans were losing their majority and newly elected Democrats were being sworn in to the 160th Congress.

Led by Trump sycophants Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Oh); Mark Meadows (R- NC); Scott Perry (R-Pa) and Louie Gohmert (R-Tx), the HFF set out to build a public groundswell for the wall. On Jan. 2, the HFF launched its “Border Wall Now” campaign on its website, BorderWallNow.com, to spur support.

The group aimed to collect 750,000 signatures along with the petitions and money. At press time, the number of signatures was around 560,000.

Two days later, HFF ramped up its fiery words with a television ad taking aim at Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and their “partisan games.”

The group also rolled out a toll-free number (800-350-6647) to poll how many people supported building the wall. Callers were urged to press #1 in support of the wall and later in the poll were told to press #2 if they did not support the wall.

Everything seemed to go downhill from there.

By Jan. 16, the 800-number crashed and was left without a greeting. It was back up and running the next morning, but by early evening the lusty greeting was replaced by a busy signal.

That busy signal continued through the weekend only to be finally laid to rest on Jan. 22 when calls to the number were met with a recorded message of disconnection: “The number you have reached is not in service.”

A visit to the HFF website offered no clues about the fate of the number or what data was collected between its Jan. 4 debut and its estimated time of death less than three weeks later.

Lost on no one is the fact that the HFF had two glorious years to pass funding for Trump’s wall but chose not to put forward any legislation. Only in late December after Democrats had taken control of the House did the president gladly shut down the government until funding was provided for his wall.

Since Dec. 22, more than three-quarters of a million federal workers have gone without pay and not even a peep has been heard from Rep. Jordan and his cohorts. Equally as silent had been members of Congress, who today will have an opportunity to finally publicly speak and pay government workers.

If both Senate bills fail — as expected — any effort to end this historic shutdown may cease, falling as silent as the HFF campaign hotline and as disconnected as the president.