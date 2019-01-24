Symbol of hate: Do MAGA cap-wearing teens even know what it means?

Set aside the controversial video of MAGA cap-wearing 11th grader Nick Sandmann standing face-to-face — a Donald Trump-style smirk stretching across his face — with Native American elder Nathan Phillips on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Stop for a few minutes playing the blame game as you try to identify who created the heated confrontation and the resulting social media firestorm. Stop trying to score points for whichever side of the political spectrum you support.

There’s a more serious issue that should concern all Americans, and it’s best illustrated in still images of the confrontation where not only is Sandmann shown sporting a MAGA cap, but so are many of his private school cohorts.

Photographs from the scene last week provide proof that the next generation of Trump — the self-centered, racist, bigoted, lying, borderline criminal personality that occupies the White House — is alive and well not just in his children and grandchildren, but in at least one private school in our country.

I say at least one because a couple of years ago while visiting Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, I saw a large number of high school students touring those hallowed grounds with those same red caps sitting atop their heads. At the time I wondered why they thought it appropriate attire for that solemn setting.

Apologies. I digress.

Don’t believe the next generation has some Trump blood running through its veins? Sandmann didn’t start the confrontation, many argue, he’s a victim of “fake news.” Just ask Trump. Yeah, he said it in defense of Sandmann.

Sandmann and his fellow high school travelers also painted themselves as “victims” of an out-of-control media. Who does that on a daily basis? Yep, Trump.

And Sandmann walked back his actions, telling some media outlets he wished he hadn’t confronted Phillips. Wished he could have a do-over. Sound familiar? Sure enough, that’s how Trump (or his “lawyer” Rudy Giuliani) rolls.

Stop playing the blame game and ask yourself a few pointed questions: Did Sandmann’s parents give him the $25 it costs to purchase an official MAGA cap? Did they talk to him about what the red cap with “Make America Great Again” stitched in white across the front truly represents? Did they encourage him to wear the cap on a school field trip to our nation’s capital? Did they talk through all the issues a MAGA cap represents to people from all walks of life, not just his high school buddies?

As I grew up in a Chicago suburb and a small South Carolina town, my parents engaged me in a wide range of dinner-table debates focused on issues of the day — the Vietnam War, Women’s Rights, racial discrimination. They also hammered into my head the need to tell the truth. I could speak my mind and expound on my views on any issue, as long as I could back it up with facts.

Ball caps on school field trips? In Chicago I donned a blue hat with a large red “C” front center as often as possible. In South Carolina it was usually an Atlanta Braves cap that found its way into my after-school wardrobe.

If I wanted to make a political statement, I did so with words not clothes, and not chanting my opinions in someone’s face. Civil discourse, stating my point of view and then listening to the opposing side of an issue was my preferred course of action, and it made for many interesting and informative encounters with family and friends who never shared my political perspectives.

Sandmann has brazenly chosen Trump’s approach to public life: Explain away your immature actions — yes, Donald Trump is immature on many levels — and then look for ways to blame someone else for the controversy you created. That he and his parents have allowed the Republican Party to take hold of this confrontation, providing them the services of a GOP-aligned public relations firm to spin it to their way of thinking is troublesome for many reasons.

That a self-promoting 11th grader is accepting Trump’s support and adopting the president’s familiar cry of “fake news” to explain his actions bodes ill for the next generation of leaders of our democracy.

Yes, Sandmann and his high school buddies are entitled to wear whatever they want, to say whatever they feel like saying. This is America after all. They should realize, however, that they need to own up to whatever kerfuffle they created and not deflect attention from words or actions that offend other citizens.

Appropriate civil discourse needs to start at a young age, at family dinner tables, in classrooms and churches. My fear is that such opportunities for personal growth and influential guidance are not happening enough.

An 11th grader and his classmates sporting red MAGA caps and exhibiting the worst personality traits of the current chief executive of our country is most disconcerting.

Is this a sign of leadership to come?

In the wake of the Sandmann encounter on the National Mall, answering that question should be our focus.