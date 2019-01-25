Indentured servitude is Trump’s wave of the future

I am a combat veteran. Like almost all combat veterans, I am very parochial about our occasionally exalted status. That is why I think what is happening to the United States Coast Guard is nothing short of treason against our own armed forces.

My use of the word occasionally is no accident. More than 48,000 of the country’s active-duty military members are so under-appreciated that Donald Trump won’t even pay them. Imagine that, our sons and daughters may be called upon to die without even the pitiful stipend our government pays its warriors to sell their lives.

United States Coast Guard members are military veterans, contrary to the soft-soap bullshit from Trump’s apologists who point out that the fifth and smallest military service is under Homeland Security during peacetime. My son was a proud Coast Guardsman. He served almost four years on the USCGC Alder, a Lake Superior ice breaker/buoy tender home ported in Duluth, Minn. It is a small, immensely powerful black-hulled utility vessel designed for the mundane and expected to perform miracles. It performs them routinely.

One time, my son and other crew members rescued a Dodge truck and its owner off an ice floe that had broken away from shore while the man was fishing during a raging blizzard. Gale force winds and 25-foot seas made the rescue quite a bit more than routine.

The Ojibwe natives who still inhabit the region call Lake Superior “Gichigami”, that means “Big Water”. Samuel Clemens wrote on a hotel wall in Duluth that the coldest winter he even endured was a summer there. Believe it!

The huge area the Alder serves is among the most dangerous bodies of water in the world. More than 3,000 wrecks dot the bottom of Lake Superior, including the carcass of the giant iron ore carrier Edmond Fitzgerald, which lies on the bottom not far from the Alder’s home port, in a place where the frigid waters rarely give up their dead.

My son once sent me pictures of a deckhand frozen to the upper works after a huge wave rolled over a steel walkway and froze solid with him inside. The always practical Coasties chipped a hole for him to breath through and then carried him to the galley to thaw out. Without their bravery and endurance bulk commodity trading between Canada and the United States in winter would come to a stop.

As I write, the Alder is engaged in some of the most potentially dangerous duty sailors anywhere can perform, breaking ice. It sounds simple, it isn’t. One miscue and the ship is wrecked. A series of misfortunes and it will sink. Who saves the saviors?

The families of these brave individuals are at home, worried about their husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They also worry about who will pay their bills, what does the future holds, and when will this nightmare end. But the Alder’s crew is expected to leave their personal baggage behind to serve the nation without pay, recognition or appreciation from their incompetent, spineless commander-in-chief, Donald Trump. That is the current status of America’s unsung heroes.

The Coast Guard represents the societal norms expected in today’s America. It doesn’t play favorites. Gender is irrelevant. I watched for hours as a pair of 120-pound female deckhands wrestled wet, heavy lines attached to 15,000 pound buoys with panache. If you wear the blue you do the work, period. There are no easy berths on a Coast Guard cutter.

Almost 80 years ago, all veterans were heroes. They were the so-called best generation since the “War To End War” ended in 1918 and laid the groundwork for a second great catastrophe. Those heroes got paid every month, not much, but it kept their families fed. After World War II and its promises of a path to peace came Korea, the indifferent war that wasn’t even given the dignity of being called a war despite the loss of more than 38,000 young American men for nothing tangible. They got paid as well.

Then came Vietnam, the Mother Of All Future Wars the United States has been fighting ever since. We got paid, even if we were in the middle of some God-forsaken jungle redoubt where a puddle of fresh water was worth more than every cent.

In addition to being the former record holder of the longest war in American history, resentment over the draft, the apparent pointlessness of fighting for peace, and the specter of endless warfare changed how America had to treat its warriors if it expected them to fight. The notion that combat veterans were baby-killing assassins in the employ of our evil government had to change. Indentured servitude was supposedly gone forever.

The answer was an “All-Volunteer,” professional military. No more draft, no more involuntary service, no more threats of incarceration for refusing to docilely offer up one’s body as fodder for the chicken hawks. The new myth is that Americans who join the armed forces fight because they are patriots.

No doubt the fact that the military depends on poor, disenfranchised, under-educated young citizens to fill its ranks is now a virtue. Back in my day, the practice was called “Operation Bootstrap,” pulling young men out of poverty by their boot straps to become solid citizens, or else. Former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara even added something called Project 100,000, a program that lowered the eligibility standard to include some young men who might have been hard-pressed to even remember their own names.

After that, things just got better until everyone who served was once again a hero. Now, some of those new heroes aren’t getting paid. The country under Donald Trump’s unenlightened leadership is putting young Americans on the path back to square one.

Every day, Trump’s malignant government can order those who serve to put their lives on the line for freedom because a moron says so. It is far more than a crisis in leadership, it is a crisis in morality, and it is consuming the mores and meaning of America.