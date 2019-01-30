We the media have to do better than grabbing for the latest shiny object

In July 2009, President Barack Obama held a prime-time news conference to discuss his administration’s proposed initiatives as he moved to improve access to health care. The very last question at the presser was from Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun Times, and it opened a can of worms that may have set the nation on its current course.

Sweet’s question about the arrest of the president’s friend, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. definitely hit a sore spot for the nation’s first African-American president.

SWEET: “Thank you, Mr. President. Recently, Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. was arrested at his home in Cambridge. What does that incident say to you? And what does it say about race relations in America?”

PRESIDENT OBAMA: “Well, I — I should say at the outset that Skip Gates is a friend, so I may be a little biased here. I don’t know all the facts. What’s been reported, though, is that the guy forgot his keys, jimmied his way to get into the house; there was a report called into the police station that there might be a burglary taking place. So far, so good, right? I mean, if I was trying to jigger into — well, I guess this is my house now, so — (laughter) — it probably wouldn’t happen. (Chuckling.) But let’s say my old house in Chicago — (laughter) — here I’d get shot. (Laughter.) But so far, so good. They’re — they’re — they’re reporting. The police are doing what they should. There’s a call. They go investigate. What happens? My understanding is, at that point, Professor Gates is already in his house. The police officer comes in. I’m sure there’s some exchange of words. But my understanding is — is that Professor Gates then shows his ID to show that this is his house, and at that point he gets arrested for disorderly conduct, charges which are later dropped.

“Now, I’ve — I don’t know, not having been there and not seeing all the facts, what role race played in that. But I think it’s fair to say, number one, any of us would be pretty angry; number two, that the Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already proof that they were in their own home. And number three, what I think we know separate and apart from this incident is that there is a long history in this country of African-Americans and Latinos being stopped by law enforcing disproportionately. That’s just a fact.

“As you know, Lynn, when I was in the state legislature in Illinois, we worked on a racial-profiling bill because there was indisputable evidence that blacks and Hispanics were being stopped disproportionately. And that is a sign, an example of how, you know, race remains a factor in the society. That doesn’t lessen the incredible progress that has been made. I am standing here as testimony to the progress that’s been made. And yet the fact of the matter is, is that, you know, this still haunts us.

“And even when there are honest misunderstandings, the fact that blacks and Hispanics are picked up more frequently, and often-time for no cause, casts suspicion even when there is good cause. And that’s why I think the more that we’re working with local law enforcement to improve policing techniques so that we’re eliminating potential bias, the safer everybody’s going to be. All right? Thank you, everybody.”

In the immediate cycle following the news conference, the coverage focused on the matter at hand and most outlets mentioned the Gates incident almost as an afterthought.

However, by answering a question at the close of the news conference, the president waded into the case of his friend, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., an African-American who had been arrested by police at his home after a neighbor reported seeing him force open a stuck front door. Saying that “race remains a factor in the society,” Obama characterized the police as having “acted stupidly” by arresting someone in his own home.

That changed later that evening as POLITICO’s Ben Smith opined:

After spending most of an hour patiently reiterating his arguments for changing the health insurance system, President Barack Obama turned his press conference sharply toward an iconic moment in American race relations: The arrest of Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. earlier this week by the Cambridge Police…

Though some facts of the case are still in dispute, Obama showed little doubt about who had been wronged. By the opening of the next day’s news cycle Obama’s comments on the healthcare initiatives were forgotten as the Gates incident took precedence:

Obama: Police who arrested professor ‘acted supidly’

Cambridge cops want Obama apology

Obama walks back police criticism

By the second day of coverage, health care had been completely forgotten while debate raged about black people and police. Obama invited the parties to the White House to take part in a beer summit, ostensibly to discuss the situation but in reality it was a meeting where a legendary Harvard professor and the President of the United States of America, Commander in Chief of U.S. Armed Forces and Leader of the Free World had to eat shit from a white street cop in order to appease “American” outrage.

The furor faded within a week but the damage was done. Obama lost vital support among white voters that he never fully recovered. Before the Wednesday news conference his job performance approval rating among whites was 53 percent. By Friday and through Sunday that number slipped to 46 percent.

The controversy gave conservatives the hook on which they pegged their justification for obstructing Obama at every turn: “He hates the police ergo he hates white people and so hates America.” Because he hates America, he’s trying to ram socialist healthcare through in order to turn us into a communist state.

I’m wildly exaggerating here but you get my drift. Remember Sarah Palin’s Death Panels?

Launched in February 2009 ​supposedly as a protest over taxes​, the Tea Party got wall-to-wall coverage through earned media that spread its “message” far and wide as news. Somehow the irony of the moment was never fully explored, for in that “viral rant” Rick Santelli was on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange being affirmed and cheered by people whose industry had just been bailed out by taxpayers from the crash caused by their fraud and greed. Yet here they were raging that average Americans on Main Street, who were scammed by the housing market, might also get bailed out.​

By April 2009 the Tea Party had received tons of free publicity for scads of middle-aged white folks cosplaying in colonial garb or with wide-brimmed hats decorated with dangling tea bags. That a significant number of these folks showed up armed and yapping about “watering the tree of liberty with blood of tyrants” was just a matter of “optics.”

With the uproar and the subsequent coverage of the “spontaneous” outrage through the summer into fall 2009, media assisted the rise of the TEA Party with wall to wall coverage of the raucous town halls… and the coordinated effort by the GOP donor class to fund the ​campaign, er, “grass roots movement.”​ Lawmakers went home to find their constituents claiming to be “shell-shocked” by the rapid changes introduced during the first eight months of the Obama administration.

Democrats, when they needed to go out and sell the ACA in their districts, instead ran as far away from Obama as they could with disastrous results in the midterm elections of 2010.

By taking over the House of Representatives in the midterm elections of 2010 the Republicans did everything they could to throw sand in the gears of the new law before it got off the ground. Media was ready, willing and able to pile on every mistake or misstep by the Obama administration to the benefit of right-wingers.

A common media theme during his first term was “Obama’s Katrina,” the search for the White Whale, the crisis that would define the end of Obama’s presidency. An example is the media coverage of the ​Deepwater Horizon​ disaster.

The Obama’s Katrina meme would not die but it never really stuck, ​though not from a lack of effort on the part of media.​ The reason it kept getting recycled was the political press corps couldn’t resist chasing the “optics” (oh look, he’s not perfect!) and the right-wing establishment kept trying to cover its own failures by throwing shit everywhere else . . . there are still an amazing number of Republicans who will tell you how badly Obama handled the government’s response to the real Hurricane Katrina even though the disaster occurred three years before he was elected.

When healthcare.gov crashed on launch there was no getting past the fact that the rollout, from a public-relations aspect, ​was a train wreck​. While the problems of the launch of the massive website were high profile they were by no means ​uncommon​.

The rollout could have been examined as an indicator of the dysfunctional government IT procurement system — bidding out the contract to build a complicated website to be used by millions ain’t like purchasing a pallet of hammers.

In at least one network newsroom, the rollout was received with barely contained glee. At NBC Washington, the newsroom was abuzz after a pronouncement from Investigative Reporter Lisa Myers: “This is Obama’s Katrina! One was a natural disaster and the other is man made!”

One of the young producers at the time, Ali Weinberg, asked me if I had heard what Myers had said about the healthcare website rollout and I asked her, “So who died?” I asked the question out loud in the newsroom, “How many folks died when the website crashed?”

SFX: Crickets

This meme persisted throughout the fall of 2013 until it got worse . . . pundits, including David Gregory, moderator of “Meet The Press,” declared it wasn’t Obama’s Katrina, it was ​Obama’s Iraq War​.

After a few months reality came back to the table and ​journalists began examining​ the ridiculous hyperbole thrown about in the hysterical reporting of a website crash.

In the intervening years, journalists have become more adept at ignoring the shiny objects and concentrating on more serious matters . . . ​like Hillary Clinton and her e-mails, right?

The press got badly played on the Clinton Foundation story, which was almost completely baseless. The press got played only slightly less on the e-mail story, which was kept alive by a calculated campaign to drip information to the press every week — mostly from sources that should have set alarm bells ringing instead.

We in the media have to be better than this.