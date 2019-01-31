Trumpism in the heartland: Keep your catcalls to your ignorant selves

There’s a joke in China: The Chinese have to learn English to be able to speak to their employees. And Americans need to learn Chinese so they can understand their bosses.

It would hurt more if it weren’t kind of true.

There is a delegation of Chinese students at a university here in Nebraska. They are, for the most part, diligent students and even volunteer for local charities, showing they are willing to give back to the community. And their reverence for learning and studying is admirable, leading me to agree with the aforementioned joke.

The Chinese students are not in it only for themselves, says their adviser. This is noteworthy mainly because many people around here believe otherwise. I dislike generalizing or stereotyping, but idiots live everywhere and this is a red state.

Many of the Chinese students live a few blocks away from campus and walk along a main road. I recently learned they are regularly mocked, with drivers yelling catcalls and otherwise taunting them. Sometimes they drive next to them as they walk.

“They tell us to go home, they say, ‘Go back to where you came from,’ ” said one student who requested anonymity.

I cringed when I heard.

Other students confirmed it.

I feel bad on a human level in general, and because I am friendly with some of the students and their supervisor in particular.

I have been taking Mandarin lessons, free, courtesy of one generous student sacrificing her time to teach me a few hours every week. While I am so grateful for this wonderful opportunity, THEY are all so appreciative that I even want to learn their language.

It bothers me when people are ignorant and see others only as a group, not as individuals. I personally believe all people are more alike than they are different, even men and women.

We are united by our common humanity.

And trust me, it’s no easy task suffering patriotic humilation on behalf of our idiot president. I hear that all over the world he is seen as an egotistical, immature loose cannon, deserving of a huge net carried by men in white coats.

We are in a constitutional crisis. The polarity of our nation keeps me up at night. The hatred that President Trump stokes is real, and it resembles the Hitler regime. The Nazis worked in degrees before they pursued “the ultimate solution.”

I don’t want to be alarmist, really. But I hope the next generation will take us to a better place. Until then, we — the whole world — just have to get through this somehow.