The Trump Dump: Here’s how it all goes down

We are all waiting for the other shoe(s) to drop from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Here are my thoughts (or hopes) for how it will all go down in the coming months:

Don Jr. and Jared Kushner are arraigned for perjury. We already know they lied to congressional investigators about Russian meetings, and in Kushner’s case, other business dealings. Without hope of overcoming witness tampering and other claims, Roger Stone secretly turns on President Donald Trump, confirming that he acted on Trump’s direction to obtain Russian help via Wikileaks for damaging intel on Hillary Clinton The Mueller Investigation is completed. The attorney general attempts to block its release but Representatives Adam Schiff and Chuck Grassley orchestrate a law over Mitch McConnell’s objections, to release the full report. The report reveals much of the following: Evidence from Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen and other Trump Co. officials confirms IRS records of repeated incidents of tax evasion and money laundering by the president. Phone records confirm that the previously unidentified number called during Trump Jr. and Kushner’s meeting with Russians in New York was Trump’s own phone. Cohen’s testimony confirms that he visited Czech Republic, previously denied, to cement illegal Russian business and governmental relationships for Trump. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s testimony confirms that he acted on Trump’s behalf to build a covert connection with the Russian government. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort bellies up in the face of greatly increased jail time for false testimony to FBI investigators, and confesses via the report that he convinced Trump to build connections to Russia. NRA records and testimony indicates that the organization acted as a funnel for financing Trump’s campaign. The emoluments lawsuit against Trump uncovers damning evidence of Trump’s diversion of tens of millions of dollars in Inauguration contributions. Trump is charged with witness tampering in his threats of exposing organized crime associations of Cohen’s father-in-law. Trump is charged with obstruction of justice in his firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his offers of pardons to Manafort and Stone. Ivanka Trump gives false testimony about her role in Russian business dealings with the Trump organization, and is charged with perjury. Vice President Mike Pence is found to have colluded with Russia, and lied about it, during his tenure as head of Trump’s election committee. He is charged with both collusion and perjury. Pence resigns. The recent secret court hearings involving a photograph in the possession of a Russian corporation become public. The corporation, a Russian government front, is forced to reveal the photo — a picture of Trump in flagrante delicto, giving a golden shower to two Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel. Knowing that he soon faces certain prison time under New York Southern District courts for tax evasion, Trump negotiates with the New York Court, Mueller and Congress for pardons for his family and himself in exchange for his resignation.

WILD CARDS:

Pence turns state’s evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin publishes the damning transcripts of his conversations with Trump.

Trump’s translator for his meetings with Putin testifies to Trump’s treasonous remarks.

First Lady Melania Trump, now enriched by recent libel suit victories, turns on her cheating spouse, revealing a host of his offenses.

AND THE DENOUEMENT:

In the absence of sitting president or vice president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sworn in to serve the remaining year of the Trump presidency.