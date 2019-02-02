Trumplandia: Jan. 26 — Feb. 2, 2019

High Anxiety Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 39.5% – up from 39.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% – down from 45% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

These caravans, do you see them in the room with you right now? https://t.co/a60hWkFU8m — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 30, 2019

Prepping for a Panic!

The week of our Trump — Jan. 26, 2019: The nation breathed a collective sigh of relief this week after the federal government shutdown ended more than a month after it began.

The government closure, which left 800,000 federal workers and contractors without pay for 35 days ended last week when President Trump signed into law a funding bill from Congress that will keep federal offices open until Feb. 15, 2019.

Dastardly Donnie closed the government on Dec. 22 after rejecting a congressional funding bill that provided money for the government, but none for the wall he promised to build on the southwestern border, funded by Mexico. When that nation understandably laughed in his face, Trump pushed to have the wall funded by American taxpayers to the tune of $5.7 billion. When his target amount was not in the bill, he shuttered the government and allowed federal workers to go without paychecks in order to force a deal.

Now, just a week after the deal, more right-wing talk show hosts say Trump caved to the whims of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The public taunts have caused the thin-skinned Trump to renew his call for the wall. He even began sounding the alarm about a new “national emergency,” posed by three hordes of migrants making their way towards the U.S.

Trump estimated the incoming caravans would be “tremendous,” but never affixed a specific number to the alleged hoards allegedly attempting to storm the border. On Jan. 31, Trump ordered another 3,000 troops to the border to bolster the U.S. forces there back to the 6,000 he’d deployed to the area in November 2018.

The new “emergency” takes us to that special place in his mind where panic lives and invites us in. With a series of tweets, President Crazy Pants opened a new push for the wall using all the usual tactics of fear and xenophobia.

He said he would be well within his rights to declare a national emergency to have a wall built.

Congress has been meeting to discuss funding measures to keep the government open past the Feb. 15 deadline, but to date have not mentioned any funding for Trump’s wall.

The president’s response:

“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time.”

If Trump declares the border a national emergency, it would allow him to use funds already appropriated by Congress for matters like disaster relief and potentially make the argument the reallocated funds could be used to build his wall.

Such a move may be challenged in court and create a constitutional crisis. With illegal immigration down over the last decade and most points of entry in need only of reinforcement and updated security measures, many see the proclamation of a national emergency as a presidential overreach.

No intel

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Trump continued his reign as the dumbest man to ever sit in the White House this week by attacking the nation’s Intelligence community and in doing so proving he was the antithesis of intelligence.

Only a fool would go against the nation’s collective intelligence community, but our almost illiterate, orange-complexioned commander-in-chief rarely reads and has been uniquely comfortable challenging all things law enforcement since he took the oath of office just over two years ago.

On Jan. 29, the country’s top intelligence officials appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to confirm that the country’s chief executive was ignorant of all things covetous, stealthy and foreign. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, along with the heads of the NSA, CIA, FBI, all generally disagreed with the chief executive’s world view.

They indicated that despite Trump’s assurances, North Korea’s nuclear threat has not ended, Russia was and still is a threat to our elections, and Iran’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was not a sham.

Intelligence leader also cautioned that ISIS is a continued threat and that Syria, a country the U.S. military is leaving, would be a good place for members of the terroristic organization to reorganize and pose a continued threat to the U.S.

To inflame matters further, none of those assembled addressed the existence of an alleged threat approaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hours later, the enemy of intelligence took to Twitter to chastise career intelligence officials as being naïve, uninformed and extremely passive. He suggested they are out of step with reality and perhaps needed to “return to school,” on matters relating to Iran.

A day after he chastised the group, Trump returned to Twitter and said the hearings were mischaracterized by the media. He said the group of high-level intelligence officials agreed with his assessments on Iran, ISIS and North Korea.

He wrote off the recorded testimony before the Senate and claimed it was “distorted.” He would later post a picture of the group clustered around his desk as if he had called them into the principal’s office.

OMG!

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

This week the ongoing probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller literally scared the bejesus out of President Trump or at least it may have caused him to get some religion.

Longtime confidante and man with “guts,” Roger Stone appeared before federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson yesterday in a brief hearing where the longtime GOP political henchman was cautioned to stop treating the trial like a “book tour” and discussing the case on the talk show circuit.

Stone was charged last week with seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Yesterday, Jackson cautioned Stone from contacting any potential witnesses or victims tied to his case by any means, including all social media, Instagram posts, text messages or e-mails.

Jackson has handled several cases tied to the Mueller probe and is reportedly considering issuing a gag order for Stone, who has already stated he would never testify against Trump. She issued a similar order previously for the president’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

The date of a trial is expected to be discussed during the next hearing for Stone, set for March 14, but that didn’t cause The Donald to see the Holy Ghost.

Trump, who was interviewed by The New York Times earlier in the week and held his own press conference about funding for his wall yesterday, praised legislators in six states for their push to bring Bible classes to public schools.

Legislators in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia have public school classes on the Bible, a matter being fought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as a possible challenge to the First Amendment and the Constitution on the grounds of separation of church and state.

Trump’s tweet, seen above, was preceded by a story from his beloved “Fox & Friends” television show that appeared to be a shout-out to his evangelical base, which vehemently backs the thrice married president. That part of the Trump coalition remains supportive of our very human commander-in-chief, mostly due to his support on social issues and stance against the LGBT community and abortion.

On Jan. 30 Trump even appeared to get an amen from the big guy himself.

During an interview by the Christian Broadcasting Network, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka the Huckster, said she believed the Lord Almighty wanted Trump to be president:

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’s there. He has done a tremendous job in support a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.“

Huckabee Sanders did not divulge her source on the quote from God, but we always knew she was a “True Believer,” among other things.