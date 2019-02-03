The Ghosts of Kaepernick and Trump Haunt the Big Game

It’s been six long years since I watched a Super Bowl and marveled and cowered at the threat Colin Kaepernick presented.

In Super Bowl XLVII, Kaepernick, who I jokingly called “Copernicus,” lead the upstart San Francisco 49ers against the hated Baltimore Ravens in one of the best NFL championship games of all time.

I’m a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, so for me, “Kap” presented a threat because my beloved Steelers owned the record for most Super Bowl wins by a franchise — six. A win by the Niners would allow them to tie the Men of Steel and I was not prepared to welcome the team of the ’90s to our level.

Kaepernick was a veritable unknown in 2013 but he was scary good, a young double-threat quarterback who could run like a wideout and throw darts like Aaron Rodgers. In the 2013 Super Bowl, Kaepernick scored on the longest run for a touchdown by a quarterback in Super Bowl history, and threw for 302 yards and rushed for another 62. Despite his efforts, his team lost that night 34-31.

I will not watch Super Bowl LIII tonight when the New England “Hate-triots” face the upstart Los Angeles Rams, but will instead silently relive that 2013 game.

The Pats, another AFC rival, will also have a chance to tie the mark set by my Steelers in 2009, which means this time I will be silently pulling for the Californians. I’m a hater.

However, as pissed as I will personally be at a Patriots win, the game this year will be overshadowed by the ghost of Kaepernick whether you acknowledge it or not.

Many performers, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Cardi B., turned down the chance to perform on America’s biggest stage tonight because of a protest Kaepernick started in 2016 against police brutality, which has outlived his pro football career. During the National Anthem that is played before the start of every NFL contest, Kaepernick started taking a knee instead of standing at attention while the music played. His silent protest started to catch on among other players, and it caused President Donald Trump to politicize professional football in 2017 when he called the mostly black participants S.O.B.s.

Trump wrongly categorized the protests as un-American, anti-military and anti-police. He urged his millionaire and billionaire friends who own professional football teams punish players for participating in the kneeling protests and they listened, threatening the players with expulsion from the game and potentially from their careers if they participated.

Kaepernick is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the NFL that alleges that teams colluded to keep him off the field due to his political beliefs.

The controversy has marred this year’s halftime show, which will be headlined by Pop group Maroon 5, and rappers Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi. Other Artists have urged the band and other participants to also protest the event and they have fielded their fare share of criticism for performing.

Earlier this week, Maroon 5, in conjunction with the NFL and Interscope Records, will contribute $500,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of the Super Bowl. Lead singer Adam Levine has spurned critics and took the gig as a lifelong dream. The NFL announced the band and Levine will not be hosting the usual press conference, and said they “will let their show do the talking.”

I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis! She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/do4AIRTHJR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 2, 2019

Kaepernick has been blackballed from playing in the NFL since the 2017 season and has since transcended sport to become a political activist who is most frequently aligned with Black Lives Matters.

In 2016 beginning with the first preseason game, Kaepernick first sat during the National Anthem and later knelt to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality. His protest came in the wake of the killings of unarmed black men Alton Sterling and Philando Castile in July 2016.

By the beginning of the 2016 season, he would play behind eternal backup Blaine Gabbert. By the end of a 2-14 season, Kaepernick was due to make $16.5 million if he made the team in 2017, knowing his options were limited, he opted out and was done with professional football at the age of 30.

Kap’s legal representative, Mark Geragos, has been doing interview after interview and dogging Maroon 5 for performing. Geragos said by performing at halftime, the artists are crossing an “ideological or intellectual picket line.”