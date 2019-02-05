Individual-1’s State of the Union plea: Stop investigating me

The American people on Tuesday night were given the opportunity of watching President Donald Trump — aka Individual-1 in the parlance of Southern District of New York filings that implicate him as a criminal co-conspirator in an election fraud case — lie in real time before Congress while calling for an end to investigations that could ultimately show that he colluded with Russia to steal the presidency.

The occasion was the State of the Union Address, delayed this year by Trump’s government shutdown over funding for his racism-fueled cry for a southwestern border wall, a ploy eventually defeated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who sat behind Trump last night on the dais, reacting hilariously as the president spun lie after lie about essentially everything.

But the biggest moment last night was when Trump said this:

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

Once again, the president seemed to say that the actions of a hostile foreign government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election in his favor is no big deal, and that our nation should simply drop it and move on, accepting his illegal occupation of the Oval Office.

Fat chance, meathead.

Expect more from The Shinbone Star in the days ahead as staff members struggle to untangle the truth from Individual-1’s latest web of lies.