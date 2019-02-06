The Clap Heard ‘Round the World

President Donald Trump seemed smugly satisfied as he delivered the State of the Union address last night, but what we saw was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal.) completely owning the room.

In a long-winded speech, Trump called for party unity while simultaneously knocking the ongoing “ridiculous partisan investigations” against him, which he claimed were no good for the country.

It was a threat worthy of Democratic outcry, but Pelosi simply waved it off, deflating Trump’s

ego and ignorance with a sardonic smile and outstretched golf clap that by this morning had become a meme in cyberland.

Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted, “Congrats to Nancy Pelosi for inventing the ‘fuck you’ clap.”

Another good moment was when Trump said, “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution,” continuing his alliteration by exhorting the country to instead “embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.”

Pelosi lifted a copy of the speech in her hands, as if contemplating what to order on a menu in a two-star restaurant. (Had it been me, I would have been using it to hide uncontrolled laughter.)

It was a good speech, too bad it was so untrue. Trump managed to complete sentences before starting a next one, he paused for applause even when applause had died down or wasn’t called for, and in general appeared to believe that others believed him.

No matter how many disingenuous words or dropped names or thinly veiled threats — such as the claim that without him, the United States would now be at war with North Korea — the more Trump droned on, the better Pelosi, his sane counterpoint looked by sheer self-restraint.

The deafening silence must have terrified Trump far more than jeers would have.

In so doing, Pelosi proved to the whole world where the power really lies in our government.

Keep up the good work, Nancy!