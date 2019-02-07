Reminder: Dishonest Donnie rakes it in while playing you for a sucker

“Being president has cost me a fortune, a tremendous fortune like you’ve never seen before.”

— Donald Trump, November 2018 “I lost massive amounts of money doing this job. This is not the money. This is one of the great losers of all time. You know, fortunately, I don’t need money. This is one of the great losers of all time. But they’ll say that somebody from some country stayed at a hotel. And I’ll say, ‘Yeah.’ But I lose, I mean, the numbers are incredible.”

— Donald Trump, January 2019

* * *

Let’s examine Dishonest Donald’s latest whine. His lies now total more than 8,000 in just a tad over two years in the Oval Office. He’s the all-time champion Oval Office Occupant Prevaricator. Prevaricator means liar.

Just to drive home the point, pathological lying (also called pseudologia fantastica and mythomania) is a behavior of habitual or compulsive lying. It was first described in medical literature in 1891 by Anton Delbrueck.

Besides being a pathological liar, Donnie is a master at saying the opposite of what he really means. Take his hands for instance. He claims he has big hands, the biggest and the best. Actually, his hands are really small. Take his tiny mouth — it’s amazing that so many lies can spew from that tiny orifice. During the 2016 presidential debates, he actually defended the size of his penis. Fortunately he didn’t whip it out for all the world to see, so, we’ll have to just let that one lie.

As for cash-pour Donnie, every trip he makes to his own personal golfing estates pours cash into his greedy pockets. Expenses rung up by his staff and guests are paid by taxpayers and funneled back into his coffers. He even charges the Secret Service agents tasked with protecting him for the golf carts they must use to follow him around. I wonder if he also charges greens fees and lost balls (golf) to the taxpayers.

While he’ll tell you that he doesn’t take a salary, according to Title 3 of the U.S. Code, the president “shall earn” a salary of$400,000, along with a $50,000 annual expense account, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment. Like most employees, the president receives benefits in addition to his salary.

Sheeeeiiittt, you trying to tell us he ain’t raking some of that off the table?

As the cunning Br’er Rabbit pleads, “Please, Br’er Fox, don’t fling me in dat brier-patch,” knowing full well he wants to be flung into it so he can escape. Lying Donnie is just like Brer Rabbit, that central figure in Uncle Remus tales, a trickster who succeeds by his wits rather than by brawn. He provokes authority figures and bends social mores as he sees fit.

Frankly Donald, contrary to your bleating lies, you’ve made a crapload of money from your time in office, and the biggest losers are the American taxpayers. It’s just too damned hard to feel any remorse for you. Your faux tears are causing your faux orange complexion to run.

To quote from Forrest Carter’s “The Outlaw Josey Wales:”

“Don’t pour piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.”