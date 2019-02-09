Trumplandia: Feb. 2 — 9, 2019

The Fool on the Hill Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 40.2% – up from 39.5% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% – up from 43% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

A clapback? A clap jeer? Whatever you call it, New York Times photographer @dougmillsnyt captured what many said was the photo of the night of Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/tkquZ7Jxw6 pic.twitter.com/TnAv11Yy3F — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2019

State of Diss-Union

The week of our Trump – Feb. 2, 2019: A week removed from the diss heard around the world, The State of the Union took center stage in another hellish week in Donald J. Trump’s America.

Trump finally delivered what would be his second State of the Union address on Capitol Hill from the chambers of the House of Representatives a week after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) dis-invited him for launching a partial government shutdown.

The speech, which normally sets the tone for the year and is usually set aside as a national pep rally, can define the vision of the commander-in-chief. For Donnie Darko the almost two-plus speech was an uneven trip to the bountiful that balanced unity against a deepening divide between his supporters and other Americans.

We were tempted to view his utterances in a completely negative light, which wouldn’t be unreasonable given some of the legal items that emerged after his speech.

Afterall his speech set-off another sobering week in Trumplandia. His former personal attorney’s Congressional testimony was delayed again, a report was published that showed how little he does during his “executive time” and Congress grilled his acting attorney general while releasing more than 50 interview transcripts from the closed House Russia investigation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

But the Feb. 5 speech was Donnie’s shot at an unchallenged spotlight; his alone time with the nation. So we weren’t going to rain on that parade. We instead left that honor to Speaker Pelosi.

Fancy Nancy hijacked Donnie’s shot at being “very presidential,” with sarcastic, celebratory applause that conveyed the skepticism many Democratic legislators felt that night. Dressed in white to compliment her new female colleagues, many of who were attending their first SOTU following their first month as Congress people, Pelosi’s applause along with facial expressions behind the suddenly serious Trump were an address all onto themselves.

Throughout a soaring speech that began by paying tribute to former World War II service members and ended with threats about continued investigation into his finances and possible ties to Russia, Pelosi provided needed context in what Trump hoped would be a defining moment in his presidency.

Many said Trump hoped to appear to re-set his agenda with the speech by touting the might of the military and calling for a new spirit of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats.

He called upon members of the audience who had been invited to symbolize his administration’s focus on strengthening border security and push to reform prison sentences for non-violent drug offenders, both of whom were African-American.

It all sounded nice, but then he performed all of the hits: lies and half truths about the special counsel investigation is a witch hunt, China needs more tariffs, I stopped a full out war with North Korea and of course we’re building the wall 2.0.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

Trump said the nation was in an unprecedented era of prosperity that can only be stopped by foolish wars, politics, and “ridiculous partisan investigations.” He even fired a loud warning shot that seemed to warn that further investigating of his administration or finances would lead to economic disaster or at least a replacement for “witch hunt.”

During this portion of his speech, Trump seemed to channel former President Richard Nixon in 1972 as the walls surrounding the Watergate scandal collapsed around him. Trump’s veiled threat seems to beg his Democrat detractors to not investigate his possible ties to Russia, while at the same time suggested playing nice with him could avert further partisan bickering like that which shut the government down for 35-days.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump rhymed. “It just doesn’t work that way!”

With fresh subpoenas from federal prosecutors in the southern district of New York calling for information on inaugural donors, vendors and finances also underway only time will tell which Trump we will see in the months following the SOTU.

Well, at least we got a new term out of it.

Knights in White Satin

Approximately 100 years ago women were finally given the right to vote in America, setting off a drastic change in our society that reverberates all the way until the present.

A large group of new female Congress people commemorated that milestone this week by both attending the Trump State of the Union speech dressed in white and by having a woman providing the official Democratic rebuttal to the president’s big address.

Rep. Lois Frankel, (D-Fla.) chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group said the white out was a tribute to the suffragette movement and a way to celebrate the record number of women in the House – 102.

She said she wanted the president to be able to look out at the audience and see a wave of white that represented a message that Democrats were carrying forth “The People’s Agenda.” She said those dressed in white were expected to remind Trump that those newly elected to Congress would promote policies that will allow girls and women to fulfill their full potential.”

“We’ll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights!” Frankel said in a tweet.

Trump, in one of his more lucid moments, openly acknowledged the new legislators and their place in history as women. Tying the success of the new legislators to the economy he said no group has benefitted more that women, whom he said filled 58 percent of last year’s new job. The statement set off self-celebratory cheer among the group and an impromptu chant of “U.S.A.,” to which he quipped. “You weren’t supposed to do that.”

Even a specific reference to the female congressional newbies met a special resistance from the group who acknowledged the president’s prompt and stood again, this time clapping and laughing at the misogynist-in-chief’s shout-out.

The right-wing haters from Fox News also seized the moment to mock Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, who also attended the event in a “suffragette white” dress. It was unclear if Tiffany Trump wore the dress in solidarity with her father’s opponents. The youngest Trump daughter wore white, and was questioned about her choice of color, but not held to similar scrutiny was Donald Jr.’s girlfriend and former news host Kimberly Guilfoyle who was also resplendent in white.

Women continued to set the tone as the official Democratic response to Trump’s address was carried forth by former Georgia gubernatorial Stacy Abrams.

The 45-year-old Abrams became the first black woman to give a Democratic rebuttal reminded the viewers that the recently ended government shutdown was the result of a “stunt,” from the president to gain American funding for a border wall he said would be financed by Mexico.

Abrams said Trump and a complicit Congress failed the groups of Americans not in his base by whittling away at their healthcare, while providing tax breaks for America’s wealthiest citizens. She said Trump and Congress also bear responsibility for the crisis at the south western border where children were separated from migrant parents and at time placed in cages and detention camps.

The rising Democratic star contrasted the ongoing narrative of the president’s that calls for border security and lies about an alleged lack of concern for border safety by Democrats who do not want to finance Trump’s border barrier.

“Democrats stand ready to effectively secure our ports and borders,” Abrams said. “America is made stronger by the presence of immigrants, not walls.”

Giving Them Their Props

Trump’s second SOTU speech had an odd schizophrenic quality to it that was indicative of its orator.

One minute he called for unity and praised the historic place women have played in next he was sharing tales of migrant pulp fiction replete with MS-13 gang members, duct taped women being raped and pillaged and of course the odd mix of a need for prison reform as well as the construction of a wall.

In the shout out portion his lengthy diatribe “Individual-1” big upped several people brought in as props for the big speech.

He shouted out a former drug dealer her pardoned, another, Matthew Charles, who was released shortly after Trump signed “The First Step Act,” which reduced sentences for federal drug crimes. The president also invited and acknowledged a Latino Border Patrol Agent who has protected us from those bad Latinos trying to illegally entering the country.

In his ongoing push for a “powerful wall,” Trump also acknowledged a family that was ripped apart by a murderer who was an illegal immigrant. The family of Gerald and Sharon David, an elderly couple from Nevada killed in January by an alleged undocumented immigrant were also honored.

However, the best presidential acknowledgements was one that was never given publicly.

Eleven-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware, was featured along with young cancer survivor Grace Eline during the address.

Trump, who is not related to the President, was invited to Washington after being bullied in his school simply because of his famous last name. The youngster sat with First Lady Melania Trump for the address as part of her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative.

The groggy youngster slept through the president’s mammoth speech and was not publicly acknowledged by the president but became the newest member of “the resistance” thanks to social media.

Welcome Joshua!