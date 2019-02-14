Even on Valentine’s Day, hate won’t take a holiday

By GLENN REDUS

Today is all about love, which makes writing about Donald Trump on Valentine’s Day a tough assignment. It is said that the opposite of love isn’t hate, but indifference, yet I hate the 45th president oh so much.

The notion of love vs. hate vs. indifference was put forward by Elie Wiesel, the famous Holocaust survivor who certainly knew a thing or two about the subject. So who am I to contradict him?

Many people — including those like Wiesel who endured far more than I ever shall — will tell you that hate is self-destructive. Don’t engage in it, some say; love your enemies instead. I hear their voices, respect them, but if theirs is true wisdom then I am proud to be unwise. I hate Donald Trump with a hate hot enough to engulf not just him, but his family, his supporters, his policies and his Republican Party enablers.

I say that if hate is unhealthy, then let me be sick. I have banked the coals; they will stay hot for as long as I live, and if that ultimately shortens my life, then so be it:

But hatred need not be unyielding.

I say that if Trumplicans apologize for their vote that condemned my half-Latina granddaughter to life as a suspect in her own country, then I will forgive them. I say that if they proclaim their sorrow for helping to place a Russian asset in the Oval Office, then I will shake their hand. I say that if they admit they were fools to support a man who separates brown children from their parents and throws them into cages, then perhaps we can again be friends.

But until that day comes, my hate will not take a holiday.

With respect to the late Mr. Wiesel, I say that while some may call me unloving, at least I am not indifferent. I care deeply about what Trump is doing to my country. I pay attention to the news. I am an informed voter.

Today we celebrate love, but I say that hate, too, has a role. No other word fits what I feel for the racist, misogynistic, xenophobic horror that Donald J. Trump has inflicted upon our nation and the world. I want my revenge:

Heed the words of Elie Wiesel: Be not indifferent. Do not acquiesce. But if hate is the thing that drives bloodied warriors back to their feet to fight anew, then let us burn with it.

I support this statement: If I love my country, then I must hate those who would destroy it.

I accept what is necessary to get me through. I will pay the price. Will you?

On this Valentine’s Day, remember to Be Best . . .

By SHINBONE STAR STAFF

Our crack reporting team discovered a few Valentines scattered on the floor of the tunnel of love leading to the Rose Garden, including this one from First Lady Melania Trump:

Melania, always the fashion plate, apparently is making do this year with a tiny box of candy hearts while Daughter-Wife Ivanka got a big box of chocolates from Daddy. We’re not sure what the president got for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, but we have feelers out to former fixer Michael Cohen, who no doubt would have made the arrangements.

From Junior’s heart to yours . . .

Speaking of Ivanka, when you think of love, it’s impossible to not give a shout out to the president’s other other devil spawn, Donnie Junior. The president’s namesake may be smug and stupid, but he’s also lovable in his own douchey way. Not content to merely bash immigrants during his recent speech in El Paso, Texas, Don Jr. sent a satchel of love to America’s teachers:

Donnie Jr. isn’t particularly gifted when it comes to rhyming words — or any words for that matter — so we put together this little ditty just to help him get his message across:

Roses are red,

violets are blue,

teachers are losers

and migrants are too!

Thanks, Junior, for all that you do. Here’s hoping that you get a very special valentine from Special Counsel Robert Mueller real soon.

Hugs and kisses from the West Wing . . .

Finally, for all of you lonely MAGA-hat wearers who are feeling alone and frustrated while waiting for Mexico to build The Wall, we found this valentine just for you. And what makes it really special is that this one’s straight from the two guys who have been screwing you for the last two years!

But don’t take our word for it, just take a look at your tax returns!

From every pissed-off staff member of The Shinbone Star, we wish a very happy Valentine’s Day to all our supporters. We love each and every one of you, and couldn’t do what we do without you.