Trumplandia: Feb. 9 — 16, 2019

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.6% — up from 40.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — same as last week

.@realDonaldTrump’s unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defense funds for the security of our military and our nation. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 15, 2019

The Man Who Cried Wolf

The week of our Trump — Feb. 9, 2019: With a second shutdown of the federal government looming, the thug at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue seized upon the day after St. Valentine’s Day to shoot the Constitution to bits in a selfish pursuit of more funding for his border barrier.

Facing a Feb. 15 funding deadline, Donnie Douchebag averted another government shutdown, but not before he declared the migration of poor people to our southwestern border an emergency of national proportions. The move was a blatant abuse of his executive power and has set off alarm bells for Democratic lawmakers as well as lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Declaring the migration of poor people from South America to our southwestern a national emergency, our gangster of love’s decree will allow him to divert federal funds from government programs and somehow pay for the building of a wall with American taxpayer dollars despite promising it would be financed by Mexico.

In what is being termed an “end run around Congress” Trump’s use of the 1976 emergency declaration law appears to make the Executive Branch both the funding vessel of the government and the administrative branch in one fell swoop. The concept opens the door to a legal challenge and constitutional crisis, and also massacred our democratic principles.

Yesterday’s speech was days in the making, with Congress working through the week to craft a compromise bill that would avert a shutdown of the federal government, while providing Orange Floyd with $1.37 billion for “The Wall.”

Passed on Valentine’s Day in the Senate, Trump reportedly did not like the bill, but was expected to sign it into law the next day. The only question was whether the toddler-in-chief would for some reason sign a bill with money for his coveted wall, but also try to bypass Congress and the Constitution in order to secure even more money.

The answer came late yesterday morning when the president addressed the White House press corps, not to announce the signing of the congressional measure, but to “do the national emergency,” as he stated.

Working off script and appearing unhinged, Trump launched into a rambling 50-minute talk that hit all of the imaginary tropes that usually play well to cheering crowds in red states across the country.

Filled with lies about the invasion of “drugs, human traffickers and gangs” along the shared border with Mexico, Trump said he had to declare a national emergency to stem the scourge of murderous immigrants who are pouring through and around existing barriers and past the military and border agents.

Trump said the move would allow him to redirect $8 billion from funded programs, many in the Department of Defense, to build his wall.

Donnie Dotard outlined the “critical action” that he said is necessary to confront the fake national security crisis. Often gesturing to “Angel Moms and Dads” in the audience, the president spun a grim yarn from his nightmares, replete with imaginary “big drug runs” through gaping security holes in the border; the sight of women and girls bound with duct tape in the back seat of countless cars and trucks, and of course the surge of brown criminals through the a barrier-free border.

“Today, I’m going to be signing a national emergency because we want to stop drugs, criminals and gangs from coming into our country,” Trump said, stating that he thought it was “a good national emergency,” far more important than some of the others signed in the past.

Ironically, during the question-and-answer period with the media, Trump said the emergency was not that much of an emergency and was just a way to get a better deal. He said Congress had given him more money to sure up the border than he “knew what to do with.”

He even proclaimed the $1.37 billion for the wall given to him was a victory, but “a skim” from the amount he should have received. In what sounded like a crude quid pro quo, Trump said he expected the executive order to be challenged in court and that he would lose in the 9th Circuit and on appeal, expected that he would win in the Supreme Court, where he had seated a conservative plurality of judges.

“I didn’t need to do this, I could have done it over a period time,” Trump said during his morning press conference. “I just want to do it faster.”

The presidential overreach did not go unnoticed by Congress, especially Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D- Calif.) and Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D- N.Y.), who called Trump’s use of the declaration “unlawful” and “a constitutional violation.”

“The President’s actions clearly violate the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution. The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the Courts and it he public, using every remedy available,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

One Bad Mother . . .

On the heels of his second State of the Union address, Trump experienced a rebound in the polls, with Gallup polling his approval at 44 percent, just one percentage point lower than his all-time high recorded just a week after he took office.

The reliable Gallup Poll began tracking Trump shortly after his election with daily numbers, but soon dropped to weekly polls. Of late, Gallup has stopped the weekly poll, in favor of the quarterly approach. Their lack of due diligence is what has a caused us here at The Shinbone Star to abandon the use of Gallup for amalgam pollster FiveThirtyEight for our weekly report.

According to Gallup, the results are based on data collected from Oct. 15 and 21, 2018 and questioned a random sampling of 1,507 U.S. adults. As you can see above, the Trump-friendly Rasmussen Poll has the president approval at closer to 50 percent this week.

The positive polling numbers are significant for Trump, who may be trending upward despite orchestrating the longest government shutdown in history and bending the Constitution to fulfill a campaign promise, bypassing Congress.

However, the week has not been all sunshine and rainbows when it came to Trump’s popularity.

The Siena College Research Institute published its sixth presidential ranking since 1982 and placed Donnie Twitter thumbs as the third worst president of all time, right above James Buchanan, whose weak stance on keeping the country together was followed by the Civil War, and by Andrew Johnson, Abraham Lincoln’s pro-south veep, who was the first president to be impeached.

Institute Director Don Levy told USA Today that scholars make their calls based on observations of presidents’ accomplishments, abilities and attributes.

Released last week, the survey is conducted after the president has served at least a year. Most sitting presidents end up in the middle of the pack when scholars are polled, but Mr. Wonderful has been placed at 42nd among the 45 presidents.

The ranking makes Trump the lowest-rated president in the 20th and 21st centuries.

According to the poll, Barack Obama dropped two spots from 17th to 19th and George W. Bush climbed six places to 33rd. Bill Clinton dropped from 13th to 15th and Ronald Reagan bumped upward from 18th to 13th.

Raising the Barr

Congress confirmed and returned William Barr to the role of attorney general by a 54-45 vote in the Senate.

Barr, who served in the same capacity under then-President George H.W. Bush, replaces Jeff Sessions, who was forced to resign in November 2018. He will replace Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

As head of the Justice Department, Barr will oversee the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with Russia during the years leading up to Trump’s nomination.

The appointment of a White House veteran to the post will bring a mainstream Republican back into Trump’s cauldron of misanthropes, but before you start high-fiving and believing that the Trump administration has finally brought in someone with experience, and dare I say integrity, remember who William Barr is and for whom he has worked.

He served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 and pushed for the withdrawal of a provision that would have allowed people with HIV/AIDS into the country. He sent immigration officers to foreign airports to limit and screen people before they boarded planes destined for America.

Barr has defended Trump’s travel bans for Muslim countries and praised Sessions’ increase in prosecution of people trying to re-enter the country. His positions in favor of a border wall as well as the belief that it will be an effective deterrent against illegal drugs and illegal immigration, takes a page from the Donald Trump book of paranoia.

He also famously authored a 20-page memo last summer stating that Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the president was “fatally misconceived” and further described the former head of the FBIs tactics as “grossly irresponsible.”

Barr offered the memo to embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and in many areas questioned Mueller’s interpretation of the law. During his hearing before Congress in January, he vowed to not end the Mueller probe without “cause,” if he was asked to do so by Trump.

Coincidentally his son-in-law, Tyler McGaughey, vacated his job at the Justice Department to take on his new role as a member of the White House counsel’s office. So, while daddy is serving as the nation’s top cop, sonny boy will be advising the president and White House staff on legal issues.

Tomorrow will be the first day that President Trump will have a fully operational confirmed Attorney General. Let that sink in. Mueller will be gone soon. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 14, 2019

Many believe Barr’s confirmation will spell the end of the two-year investigation into Russia’s ties to Trump and the ultimate firing of the special counsel.

The hiring of McGaughey in the office of the White House counsel does appear to at least bring Barr’s independence into question. In light of the president’s current shenanigans, Barr will have the choice of being a voice of reason or just another Trump “yes” man.

I wouldn’t hold your breath.