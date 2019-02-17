Liar, Liar, pants on fire: Prevaricator in Chief can’t stop telling whoppers

“No president ever worked harder than me (cleaning up the mess I inherited).”

This is what the Prevaricator in Chief tweeted on Monday, Feb. 11, trying to counteract information about his work schedule leaked over the preceding weekend by the news media source Axios.

Obtaining his daily work schedule, Axios reported that Trump frequently spends the first five hours of each day in his residence quarters in the White House. Furthermore, his schedule reveals he spends at least half his work hours in “Executive Time,” which can be interpreted to include any number of activities like reading newspapers or watching TV. Or naps.

Kevin Wray, a political consultant and legislative aide in D.C., says history shows wartime presidents (Madison, Monroe, Lincoln, Wilson, FDR, Truman, LBJ, Nixon) have always put in the most hours). Johnson exhausted his staff by insisting on working 18-hour days. During the Iran hostage situation, Jimmy Carter stayed at his desk more than 12 hours.

So how can Lyin’ Donnie claim to be the hardest working president? He can’t. His work ethic is A LIE.

In his recent State of the Union address, Lyin’ Donnie made this outrageous claim:

“The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime — one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities. Now, immediately upon its building, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities. Simply put, walls work and walls save lives.”

The truth is that data from the FBI’s Unified Crime Report shows that El Paso has always ranked well below average in terms of violent crimes among the top 35 cities with a population over 500,000. (Thanks go to CNN’s Jake Tapper for pointing this out). That was true before and after the city’s barrier went up 10 years ago, and El Paso’s Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, has taken to Twitter and TV to repute Trump’s characterization of his city.

So, Trump went to El Paso himself to stage a rally and make his case for his nearly $6 billion wall to be erected in a landscape where construction is difficult if not impossible, and where local residents consistently say it’s unneeded and unwanted because of how it will disrupt their way of life and their economy.

And somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000 people followed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) and protested outside the auditorium where Trump spoke, according to El Paso police. But the prevaricator, speaking to the 6,500 people allowed in the building, had this to say:

“A young man who’s got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name, he is, he has challenged us. So we have, let’s say, 35,000 people tonight –– and he has 200 people, 300 people, not too good.”

And then he tried to claim that the 10,000 to 15,000 people outside were not protesting, but merely anxious to get into his rally.

Clearly, the Pinocchio president has a problem with crowd size estimates, but fortunately, the El Paso law enforcement and fire departments have more experience accurately estimating head counts.

Lately, it’s been nothing but lie after lie after lie. There are lies to make him look less like a slacker. There are lies to get his way. There are lies to puff up his ego.

Radio talk show host Dawson McAllister says there are eight types of lies that people tell:

The White Lie people tell lies when they believe they are trying to be tactful or polite;

Broken promises or committing to something where one has no intention of following through (like promising to reveal one’s tax returns);

Fabrication or telling something you know to be untrue or are unsure of;

The Bold-Faced Lie is so blatantly obvious that everyone knows immediately it is untrue, and therefore, they feel their intelligence has been insulted;

Exaggeration (as in “Nobody knows more about terrorism than I do,” “No one has been more bullied than I have”);

Lies of Deception, deliberately meant to cover up or mislead others;

Plagiarism, which is to claim others work as one’s own; and finally,

Compulsive Lying, which is a symptom of a need for attention and is often used even when telling the truth would be easier and more advantageous.

The Prevaricator in Chief has been guilty of all of these. The Washington Post has been keeping track and reports Trump averages about 15 false claims a day, logging in more than 6,000 lies as of November 2018. It seems like very day he goes out of his way to add some whoppers to that list.

It is a situation that psychologists call “pathological lying.” Since 1891, this condition has been described in medical journals as “falsification entirely disproportionate to any discernible end in view, may be extensive and very complicated, and may manifest over a period of years or even a lifetime.”

It can be a stand-alone disorder or accompany other antisocial, narcissistic, and personality disorders, the experts say. Pathological whopper tellers, they say, do not feel rejected, but instead, have high levels of self esteem that enable them to lie with impunity. Narcissists believe they are perfect and have no empathy for others, therefore enabling them to lie without conscience.

It certainly sounds like someone we all know.

There’s a longstanding myth about George Washington being confronted by his father for cutting down a cherry tree during his boyhood.

“I cannot tell a lie,” young Washington allegedly said.

The story is, itself, a lie, but also underlies a very basic quality we should demand of a president: compulsive honesty.