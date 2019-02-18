Ode to Presidents Day

On this winter day, we honor the presidents,

All of the Oval Office’s residents.

All 45 of them, each one a man

Who held the highest office in the land.

We pay homage today to the best and the worst,

Georges 41 and 43, as well as George the First.

Honest Abe Lincoln, who could not lie.

William Henry Harrison, who after one month would die.

Hoover, who was haunted by the Depression.

Truman, who left a lasting impression.

Obama, noted for his eloquence.

Coolidge, remembered for his silence.

Ike, whose wartime exploits made him shine.

Nixon, whose coverup led him to resign.

We remember the Adamses, father and son,

And the writings and deeds of T. Jefferson.

Andrew Johnson and Clinton were impeached,

But the final verdict was favorable to each.

FDR, who steered us through World War II.

Jack Kennedy, whom we hardly knew.

Gerald Ford, oft lampooned on Saturday Night Live.

Jimmy Carter, the oldest “ex” still alive.

They and the others all did their best.

But the current occupant does not pass that test.

He tweets and he golfs while his family earns.

He won’t let us see his tax returns.

He shut down the country over a wall,

His hands and his brain are freakishly small.

Let’s hope that one of the Democrats’ picks

Will be elected next year to become 46.

