Worn Out Lies From Donald We Never, Ever Want to Hear Again

“Fake News.”

“Witch Hunt.”

“No collusion.”

Two years of hearing The Donald repeat carefully scripted, worn-out anti-American lies and marketing phrases is enough. These caustic, simplistic statements contribute nothing to the national conversation about bringing us together as a country or maintaining our position as the leading force for democracy around the world.

These hyperbolic statements are not campaign pledges. They’re attacks on institutions and individuals used constantly to stir up his political base. These phrases are also designed to direct attention away from the pervasive corruption that is the hallmark of his administration. They delight The Donald’s best buddy, Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is on a mission to destroy our country from within.

As long as no one challenges the use of these statements — outing them as a style of propaganda often found in speeches delivered by dictators to create turmoil among a country’s people — The Donald will, we fear, continue to spout them out in his carefully crafted campaign to remain in the White House in order to enrich his failing real estate empire and repay Putin for whatever favors the Russian leader bestowed on him.

The Shinbone Star developed a list (below) that is a starting point to put an end to The Donald’s divisive discourse. We invite readers to send along other statements you would prefer never, ever to hear again from him. Send your suggestions to us in the Comments section at the end of this post.

Here’s our Top 10 Donald phrases we never, ever want to hear again:

“That media report is ‘Fake News’.” No it’s not, Donald. It’s just an article exposing the latest evidence of corruption in your presidential campaign and/or your administration. Stop trying to undermine the strength and character of our country’s 4th Estate — the news media. Freedom of the press is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. It’s another part of the checks and balances form of government so ingenuously constructed by our Founding Fathers. Your attempt to shut down reporters who don’t believe your lies is anti-American. “The Russian investigation is a ‘witch hunt’.” No, it’s not, Donald. The head count so far shows six of your “best and brightest” campaign and administration officials have been indicted, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the investigation or were found guilty in a court of law. According to Daily Kos there have been 89 indictments involving Trump administrators resulting in 24 convictions and two prison sentences (as of 9/17/2018). Most of this legal action comes from the Special Counsel’s office in connection with its investigation into illegal activities by people, organizations or companies associated with you — nationally or internationally — since the probe started almost two years ago. “There was no collusion with the Russians. None. Never happened.” Sorry, Donald, but there’s a lot of smoke around the “collusion” aspect of the Special Counsel team’s investigation of how you wound up in the White House on January 20, 2017. Let’s see, your campaign officials — including Trump family members — met with Russians, talked with Russians, emailed Russian operatives or folks connected to Russian operatives. “No collusion?” Let’s wait and see what Robert Mueller has to say on this one. “We must have $5.7 billion (of American taxpayer dollars) for The Wall on the southern border or I’ll shut down the government.” We call BS on this one, Donald, so stop trying to scare the American public into allowing our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to be spent on this “white elephant” when you promised Mexico was going to pay for your hair-brained idea during the 2016 campaign. There’s no crisis on our southern border except for the one in your mind that generates imaginary hordes of central and south American refugees “invading” our country along our border with Mexico. Immigration, legal and illegal, has been dealt with for decades. Officials have implemented policies and programs from past presidents that have seen the number of illegal crossings drop dramatically during the past decade or so. Plus, shutting down the government in December for some 37 days cost the country an estimated $11 billion and didn’t get you a dime for your precious wall. And about El Paso: It’s one of our country’s safest cities. Check your facts, Donald, and stop throwing out “Fake News” rhetorical crap to fire up your base of supporters. “Caravans filled with terrorists are going to invade the country on the southern border.” Nope. See the above reasoning for a wall. Same goes for this one: BS, Donald. “Nobody has more respect for intelligence than Donald Trump.” Tell that to your own intelligence leaders. You believe Russian, North Korean and Chinese leaders before you accept the highly skilled, deep in research officials who brief you on the state of the world every day or at least once a week, right? You believe autocratic leaders of foreign governments who would love to see America dismantled before you accept the reasoned, researched and verified intelligence reports of our country’s “best and brightest” individuals charged with keeping America safe and out of the hands of sworn enemies of the state. Stop it, Donald. You’re looking more like a traitor each time you thumb your nose at our intelligence community. “I am the most productive president probably in the history of the country.” Not even close, Donald. Let’s just look at FDR (Franklin Delano Roosevelt) and LBJ (Lyndon Baines Johnson) as proof you’re not even in the minor leagues compared to what these two presidents dealt with and produced while occupying the White House. Think about how FDR pulled the country out of the Great Depression and provided strong and effective leadership in seeing our country and its allies through World War II. LBJ tackled civil rights and poverty after helping our nation cope with the assassination of one of the most popular presidents ever, JFK (think Camelot). So shut up about being the most productive of anything, except maybe providing bankruptcy lawyers a client — yourself — with billable hours out the door that, of course, they might not ever be able to collect. “Before I was elected, [fill in the blank with any department in the government] was a disaster.” Coming from a person who managed a number of casinos into bankruptcy and had to turn to the Russians for funding of a struggling real estate “empire” this is almost laughable, Donald, if it wasn’t so sad. Instead of actually trying to “drain the swamp” and bring in the “best and brightest” to run the executive branch of government’s departments you turned to donors and friends with little or no experience in handling the administrative tasks of their assigned departments. Not true, you say. One name only is necessary in proving you need to end this bragging point immediately: Education secretary Betty DeVos. Just a few of her “qualifications” on the education front: Lost $100 million investment in the blood-testing company Theranos; she and her husband produced a Broadway play by Kathie Lee Gifford that closed after a three-week run; and her investment in and participation on the board of Neurocore — a group of brain performance centers offering biofeedback therapy for disorders such as depression, and autism — whose methods medical experts suggest are unproven to work and are questionable in nature. What a great choice for education secretary, Donald. How is she handling cleaning up that department’s “mess?” “I hire only the best and the brightest.” See Betsy DeVos item above. “Nobody knows more about [fill in the blank with any issue] than I do.” Right, Donald, you really understand race relations in our country. You are undoubtedly operating on the genius level when it comes to our military. You are masterful at bringing people together. The coal industry is making a comeback? Fuhgetabout it, you have that one nailed. Except the coal industry is not making a comeback nor is the steel industry. Economics is your strong suit, right? That’s why you threatened to fire the Fed chairman — which, by the way, you can’t legally do — when interest rate increases were announced and the market took a nose dive. Tariff wars are your specialty, right? You’re driving a hard bargain with China. Well, maybe not so much as you think you are. So, shut up about being the smartest man in any room. Even the folks at Wharton know you’re full of hot air. You don’t read. You don’t study issues. You watch a ton of cable television while snacking on McDonald’s burgers and fries in order to keep your gut instincts in tip-top shape. You don’t know more about any issue other than how to stir up trouble.

Enough said. Just shut up, Donald. Your lies and misdirection are only hurting our country.