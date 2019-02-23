Trumplandia: Feb. 16 — 23, 2019

The Illusionist Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.7% — up from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico. Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule! Many miles more now under construction! #FinishTheWall pic.twitter.com/TYkj3KRdOC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

For My First Trick . . .

The week of our Trump — Feb. 16, 2019: The third week of the month of February was just like all the other weeks of 2019 in Donald Trump’s narrow-minded world, and focused largely on his wanton desire to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, during this episode, the barrier formerly known as The Wall For Which Mexico Would Pay, had become the remedy for a recently declared national emergency that is evidently more virulent than the Swine Flu.

However, at time of press, it appeared that The Wall, the masses it would repel, and the national emergency were all a part of another grand illusion from our wizard-in-chief.

The emergency, which only exists in the mind of President Trump, involves hordes of imaginary migrants streaming across the border and barging past the military. “Bad hombres” would then rape countless duct-taped women on prayer blankets laid in vans and in the backs of cars while cavorting with members of the El Salvadorian street gang MS-13.

Trump created the illusion of a crisis in the minds of his followers and Republican members of Congress years ago, but it was only formally declared a national emergency about a week ago. So dire is the emergency that it called for him to circumvent the Constitution and grant the “power of the purse” to himself, arguably because only he can see the imaginary hordes.

Armed with only social media this week, Trump showed us wall construction allegedly in New Mexico, but somehow we are no closer to learning whether The Wall is being built or not being built.

To hear Donnie Twitter thumbs tell it, the construction of his barrier is ahead of schedule and cranking along. He received $1.3 billion from Congress last week, but needs to move another $8 billion toward wall construction, not because it stops the raping and kidnapping, but because he wants it built really fast.

Donnie’s desire for a swiftly built wall over the imaginary national emergency has fueled a number of lawsuits from several state attorneys general who have called bullshit on the whole national emergency thing.

Sixteen states filed a lawsuit challenging the president’s declaration, led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia joined the Golden State in the lawsuit.

The ACLU and the Center for Biological Diversity also challenged the Trump declaration, arguing that the plan would affect money appropriated to the states therefore causing real emergencies.

“We’re going to try to halt the president from violating the Constitution, the separation of powers, from stealing money from Americans and states that have been allocated by Congress lawfully,” Becerra told CNN on Presidents Day.

The latest lawsuit was filed on Feb. 20 by El Paso County in Texas and by the Border Network for Human Rights, which asked a judge to declare Trump’s emergency declaration “unconstitutional”

Yesterday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) flew to Texas to tour “the danger zone” with other lawmakers. Pelosi introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives that states Trump’s declaration of an emergency due to border crossing is hereby terminated.

The measure further states:

“President Trump’s emergency declaration proclamation undermines the separation of powers and Congress’ power of the purse, a power exclusively reserved by the text of the Constitution to the first branch of government, the Legislative branch, a branch co-equal to the Executive.”

The measure is expected to be voted on in the House on Tuesday. Trump said yesterday he would “100 percent” veto, if it passes both the House and Senate.

Some sleight of hand

The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

The media drew its collective breath on Feb. 19 when the “failing” New York Times published a piece on the investigation by New York State’s Southern District investigation into the payment of hush money from Trump attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

According to the exclusive piece, Trump allegedly called then Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and asked whether an ally who had already recused himself from the investigation could oversee the probe.

Asking such a question, something Whitaker denies ever occurred, would open the door for an accusation of obstruction by the president in the New York investigation.

If true, The Times alleges Trump asked if Geoffrey Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, could be put in charge of the investigation. Whitaker allegedly knew Berman, a friend of the president who had already recused himself, could not be given oversight of the probe.

The stance by Whitaker soon soured his relationship with Trump, who was frustrated by the acting attorney general’s inability to “pull levers” at the Justice Department that could ease his legal woes.

Titled: ‘Intimidation, Pressure and Humiliation: Inside Trump’s Two-Year War on the Investigations Encircling Him,” the rather lengthy investigation caused a stir in the media and among political operatives who hold all investigations into the president are political at their core.

The article caused Trump to go on the offensive and launch into another attack on the media, particularly the Times, which he has routinely described as an enemy to America.

As bad as The Donald’s attack on the free speech and the media was, it was not even his first attack on the First Amendment in our reporting period.

The Times story followed a weekend attack on the NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which again made fun of the commander-in-chief for his declaration of a national emergency. The skit, which featured actor Alec Baldwin as Trump, recreated the speech the president gave in the Rose Garden on Feb. 15.

As usual, Mr. Sunshine failed to see the humor and seemed to suggest the comedy show should be investigated for making jokes about him.

“Nothing funny about tired ‘Saturday Nigh Live’ on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion.”

Yeah, collusion against tyranny, Mr. President.

The Thrill of the Hunt

This week hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation began a contest that promised a lucky outdoors-person the opportunity to go elk hunting with First son Donald J. Trump, Jr.

The group’s Instagram page allows those interested to enter the contest with $10 entry fee to join the group, which says it looks to “protect our hunting way of life.”

Touting Junior as “the modern day Teddy Roosevelt,” the lucky contestant would win a five-day adventure in Utah with the eldest Trump Spawn. The group was one of hundreds of exhibitors that participated in a Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City, where Trump was honored with an award last week.

It is unclear whether the contest is personally endorsed by Trump Jr. or if he will be available to participate in the contest, which is earmarked for the Fall of 2019.

In a related item, Don Don and his wife of 13 years, Vanessa, finalized their divorce yesterday. New York State announced the split had been resolved after the couple filed for divorce in March 2018.

Don Jr. has been very publicly dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle for over a year. The former Mrs. Trump said the couple had been separated since 2017.

Junior and Vanessa have five children together.