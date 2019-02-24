That Ol’ Black Magic

Donald Trump is a racist.

That statement, made at any other time in modern history and about any other president, would have alarmed advisers and sent supporters (who of course are not filthy racists themselves — nudge, nudge, wink, wink) to social media to sing the praises of their leader.

But this is Trump, the guy who created a Muslim ban, called Mexicans rapists, and placed the children of migrants in cages. This is the guy who failed to chide a racist who was convicted of murdering an anti-racist protestor with his car, and called that man’s torch-carrying brethern “good people” after they finished chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Obviously, no one would argue that Trump is a racist or a xenophobe, but his supporters simply do not care.

How racist is Trump?

So racist that the daughter of the dude who wrote “Achy Breaky Heart” took note of it in the March 2019 edition of Vanity Fair magazine.

Young Miley Cyrus, yep the one many of you grew up watching on a kids’ show “Hannah Montana,” was so appalled by Trump’s election that she said she considered leaving the country. The 26-year-old star ultimately changed her mind and decided to stay and fight. In the interview, she said:

“As someone who is proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist hateful asshole? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”

Being that as it may, in the land of Trump, the racist tag is only argued by African-Americans who support The Donald as a rebel who is overturning the political status quo, and by others who received jobs or some kind of accommodation from Orange wan Kenobi.

Such a group gathered in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 21 for a reception celebrating National African-American History Month.

Filled with supporters, friends, employees and beneficiaries of the criminal justice reform bill called “The First Step Act,” Trump addressed African-Americans who then shouted his name not in anger, but in support.

It was the worst of times.

Trump was supported by his longtime theological supporter Pastor Darrell Scott and by his Surgeon General, Jerome Adams. Both are African-American. Trump even got a hug from Catherine Toney, a former prison inmate who was the first woman released under the new sentencing reforms.

Sadly, even Clarence Henderson, a leader of the Greensboro, N.C., sit-ins, was so impressed by the racist-in-chief that he was willing to forgive his transgressions just to get a hug. Shamefully, Henderson was so willing to claim a spot in the Trump universe that he even praised the president’s faux emergency order that would allow him to divert funds to build a wall to keep out migrants.

“Nehemiah was told by God to build a wall,” Henderson said with a pitiful wink and nod during the celebration.

So yes, Trump pushed through sentencing reform, and it’s true that unemployment among African-Americans is at an all-time low. But don’t get too excited, even a broken clock is correct twice a day.

But there are those of us who know never to give a pass to a guy who is openly supported by the Ku Klux Klan just because he has a room full of “good ones” he can cozy up to.

With teenagers wearing MAGA hats while sneering at people of color, and with guys like Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson invoking Trump’s name while stockpiling weapons and sowing seeds of hate, the Trump we must remember during this month’s celebration of black accomplishment is the one who would not rent apartments to African-Americans, and who finds something to love about white supremacists.

But Trump’s racism can’t hide in the light of day.

During his closing comments from the White House, the Trump we know too well was loose and comfortable enough to joke about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a recurring theme throughout the event.

“He (King) made us all look maybe not quite as good,” Trump joked at one point. “Great man.”

For those of us not blinded by the illusion, we wondered just who it was that King made “not look quite as good.” There need be no answer. We know exactly who didn’t look quite as good, and they looked a lot like the people assembled in the East Room.

Happy African-American History Month.