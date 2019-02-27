Elijah Cummings steals the show to close Cohen testimony

In a stirring closing statement, iconic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told the country what it should be caring about in the wake of testimony from former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen, the former “fixer” for the president, had provided documented evidence that Trump had made hush money payments while president to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he had had an affair.

House Republicans spent their time yesterday focused on Cohen’s credibility, paying no attention whatsoever to evidence of Trump’s felonious involvement in a violation of election laws.

In sometimes contentious testimony before the committee, Cohen again admitted his guilt and pointed out the obvious, that he’s headed for a three-year stretch in the Big House. That wasn’t enough for Republicans, who blithely ignored evidence produced by Cohen, including a signed check by the president that implicates him in a conspiracy to defraud the country.

