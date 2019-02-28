The Dump Trump Dump: How Lindsey Graham lost his balls

How did Lindsey Graham, who once called Donald Trump “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” become his leading ally in the Senate? Perhaps this golf course conversation was a factor.
June 2017, 18th hole at the Mar-A-Lago golf course where Trump and Graham are preparing to putt:
Trump: Lindsey, you need to learn to play ball with me.
Graham: Isn’t that what we’re doing?
Trump: Be loyal.
Graham: I value my independence, just as my good frend John McCain did.
Trump: That loser? Listen, Lindsey, I know you’re playing for the other team.
Graham: I said, sir that I’m independent. I certainly don’t support the Democrats.
Trump: That’s not what I mean. Let’s put it this way. If Pence knew what you were up to he’d send you to a recovery program.
Graham: Sir?
Trump: A little light in the loafers?
Graham still looks puzzled
Trump: How do I say this tactfully? Oh, yeah. You’re a faggot, Mr. Career Bachelor.
Graham: No one is as anti-gay as me!
Trump: Good cover, but you’re a fruit if I ever saw one.
Graham: I don’t have to listen to this, sir.
Trump: OK, just have a look at these photos.
Trump snaps his fingers and a Secret Service guard hands Graham a folder. Graham examines the contents and his face grows ashen.
Trump: I especially like the one at the Turkish bath. I didn’t know you could wear a corset in there.
Graham: How did you get these?
Trump: Stephen Miller goes there all the time. He saw you with the Mexican dwarf.
Graham: Oh my God!
He begins to cry. Trump is about to putt from 40 feet away.
Trump: Can you sob more quietly. I’m trying to putt here. Ah, what the hell, you’ll concede this one anyway, right?
Trump picks up his ball. “Another birdie!”
Graham: How do we get rid of these?
Trump: We?
Graham: Yes, it’d embarrass the party.
Trump: Let’s see. I could make them all go away fo you.
Graham: I’d be so grateful sir.
Trump: But I’m predicting you are going to back every one of my decisions.
Graham: Umm, makes sense to me, sir.
Trump: That was easy. You crumbled like a Graham cracker. Ooh, that’s a good one.
Trump slaps Graham’s ass. “Sorry, Lindsey, it’s probably sore already.”
Graham: I’m a quiet laugher sir. Haven’t heard that one since grade school. It is good.
Trump: Then we’re clear? Whatever stupid-ass comments I make, you back them up.
Graham nods. Trump picks up ball and fills in scorecard.
Trump: What’d you get Lindsey? I mean other than screwed for the rest of your career. I shot a 68.
Graham totals his scorecard.
Graham: 103, sir.
Trump: Good round. Good talk.
Trump turns to walk off.
Graham: Yes, sir. Sir, wait . . .
Trump: What is it, twinkle toes?
Graham: There’s a mustard stain on your shoe. Let me lick it off.
Graham gets on his knees.
Trump: A familiar position for you, I know.
Trump laughs.
Trump: Man, I’m on today. Never funnier.
Graham: Yes sir. And may I say you look stunning in those orange pants. Very slimming.
Truly, I do suspect Trump has incriminating pictures on all his opponents.
Clever, great art.
