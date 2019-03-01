We’re just two months past the midpoint of the first, and hopefully only, presidential term of Donald J. Trump. With battle lines forming for the upcoming 2020 election, it’s a good time to speculate on how and when it all ends.

Assuming that 45 isn’t taken out by a bolt of lightning as he plays golf at Mar-a-Lago, there are a number of scenarios that can play out between now and Nov. 3, 2020.

The worst case, of course, is that he wins a second term and finishes destroying the country by the time he’s finally kicked out of the White House for good in January 2025. But let’s consider some alternative outcomes:

After 45’s tweets get so far out of hand that his mental health is questioned even by Republicans, he’s removed via the 25th Amendment, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to complete his term. Pence runs for president on his record as an incumbent, but is resoundingly defeated. Odds: Poor. Trump gets impeached and removed from office. Chances are this won’t happen, because the Senate will never vote to convict. Therefore, the House won’t act, for fear that if 45 survives impeachment, he will become even more erratic and retaliatory than ever. Odds: Almost nonexistent. Fearing impeachment, Trump, as Richard Nixon did, decides to resign, keeping his presidential pension and other benefits intact. In return, he gets pardoned by President Pence. Odds: Slim. After the Republican Party actively discourages all primary challenges to Trump, he pulls the rug out from under them by announcing he isn’t running again, as Lyndon Johnson did in 1968. With the party in disarray, they have no choice but to nominate Pence. “Mother” approves his choice of Liz Cheney of Wyoming as running mate to get the female vote. But the Cheney name turns out to be a liability, and they lose to the Democrats. Odds: Anything’s possible. Trump runs for re-election under the slogan “Still Making America Great.” He gets his ass kicked by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, or whoever else emerges as the Democratic nominee. The new president is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, in front of record crowds. Trump is whisked away in handcuffs, along with the rest of his family. The Shinbone Star goes out of business. Odds: We can only hope.