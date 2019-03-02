Trumplandia: Feb. 23 — Mar. 2, 2019

Deal or No Deal Edition

Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing. Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

The week of our Trump – Feb. 23, 2019: In what had to be an exceptionally disappointing week for The Donald, the self-professed “deal maker,” not only watched his former right-hand man impugn his “good name” before Congress, but also replicated America’s greatest political loss by again leaving Vietnam prematurely and without a deal.

Holding another summit with North Korea and the planned testimony of former “fixer” Michael Cohen promised to create an odd split screen moment this week for President Donald Trump. Despite arriving in the Communist capital of Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb. 26 the president could not outrun the ongoing investigations and scandals that have dogged him since he first took office.

Ironically on the same day that he was prepping for his second date with the North Korean dictator, it was his longtime confidante Michael Cohen who had the nation’s attention. Cohen a convicted criminal was subpoenaed to appear before Congress over a three-day period for his role in a number of Trump based schemes and illicit business practices.

Last year Cohen famously made a deal with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In August of 2018 he pleaded guilty for violating federal campaign finance laws tied to hush money payments totally $280,000 made to silence alleged mistresses of the president. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, a count of making false statements to a financial institution.

The president’s former personal attorney turned government witness would go on to paint a picture of his former boss as a grifter, liar, racist and conman during his testimony before both house of Congress. He apologized for lying to Congress during past testimony, which he said was done to protect the president and at the direction of the president.

The hearings, initially set for early February were pushed back to the end of the month due to a combination of shoulder surgery and alleged fear from Cohen, who cancelled the initial dates after members of team Trump seemed to threaten investigating his father-in-law in retaliation for damaging allegations lodged by the former fixer.

With a closed-door session on Feb. 26 in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee and another before the House Intelligence Committee later in the week, it was his public testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee that became a made for television moment.

For an entire day on Feb. 27 Cohen was grilled by members of the House about his business dealings with the president which fielded over a 10-years period, largely while spinning a tale about how Trump allegedly inflated his personal worth, attempted to have business tower built in Russian while he ran for president, directed him to pay for the silence of mistresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal and paid him a retainer for his dirty deeds. Cohen presented slides showing some of his cashed checks with at least one being signed by the president and at least one other signed by Donald Trump, Jr.

Questions about Cohen’s testimony fielded during his Vietnamese excursion caused the removal of a lead reporter from the Associated Press and later Trump attacked the statements and he Congressional hearing which he termed as “fake.”

He later would fault the hearings for being held during his big summit and estimated that Cohen lied during about 95 percent of his testimony before Congress.

Even for Donnie Sunshine the bleak portrayal was only given a 5 percent favorability rating for Cohen’s refusal to state he knew that the president directly colluded with Russia to win the presidential election.

With days to mull the potential damaging testimony, Trump went after Cohen yesterday in what may be his latest attack on his former personal attorney. Seemingly desperate Trump returned to a mixed bag of old tropes that not only accused his former consiglieri of being a rat, but also an absent-minded author who is backed by who else – Hillary Clinton.

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis, who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, stated that the book to which Trump referred was shopped last year before Cohen’s legal problems. He said Cohen was offered, but did not accept, an advance on the book.

Trump said the book, which was a “love letter” to him, showed a different Cohen. For his part, Cohen has gone from a person who said he would take a bullet for Trump, to one of his biggest detractors and critics following the raid of his offices and home and ultimate conviction on matters tied to his business with the president.

Republican members of Congress openly attacked Cohen’s credibility, but never seemed to support the actions the former Trump attorney tied to his boss. At one-point Rep. Paul Gosar (R- Ariz.) reduced himself to taunting Cohen with childhood rhyme of “liar, liar pants on fire.”

On Feb. 28 Trump backers Jim Jordan (R-Oh) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R- N.C.), both members of the House Oversight Committee, asked the Department of Justice to investigate Cohen for perjury during the hearings.

The two, who were the most vocal critics of Cohen’s testimony, outlined areas they believe would constitute criminal offenses for outright lies he allegedly told during testimony focusing on whether he sought a job in the White House, his denial of committing bank fraud whether he had any reportable contracts with foreign entities. At time of press the referral by Jordan and Meadows is currently under review. Cohen is set to begin his 3-year jail sentence in May of 2019.

As it turned out Cohen’s three-day-tour was the upside of the week for President Trump. Cadet Bone Spurs travelled all the way to Southeast Asia to have a deal with his beloved Kim Jong-un fall apart like a 1968 morning during Tet.

The two leaders planned a follow up summit in Hanoi, Vietnam to an earlier historic meeting in Singapore last year that was replete with a Hollywood trailer forecasting the impact of the event and a proclamation from Trump that the war with North Korea was over. In those days, just months after North Korea’s testing a nuclear weapon, many hailed a change in attitude that seemed to range from nuclear war to love.

Without any concrete proof, Trump said the meeting triggered a desire for the Hermit Kingdom to completely abandon its nuclear weapons program. The two spoke of the possibility of another meeting and Kim even penned “very beautiful” letters to Trump, causing the president to jokingly state the two were in love.

This time, without much of the fanfare, Trump flew into Hanoi hours after Kim arrived at the Communist country by armored train

According to published reports, the NOKO summit 2.0 fell apart just before lunch when the two leaders were expected to take in a meal of foie gras, snowfish and candied ginseng in the dining area of the Metropole hotel.

The working lunch was supposed to set the ground work for a plan to denuclearize North Korea and at some point sign a resolution formally ending the 1950-53 Korean war with the United States. . The meal was never served.

Things looks so promising the evening before. Trump tweeted about the splendid spread prepared by his hosts and crowed about the dinner he had with the dictator on the evening of Feb. 27. The optimism of that day caused the White House to list a signing ceremony on Trump’s official schedule on the 28th.

It was not meant to be.

Like any break up, it’s hard and both sides often find themselves blaming the other despite what happened.

During this break-up, Trump blamed North Korea’s insistence that all sanctions against the nation be lifted by the United States without a firm commitment of nuclear de-escalation. Kim initially stated he was willing to close the nation’s largest nuclear facility if the sanctions were lifted. Such a move would have left the North Koreans with its missiles, warheads and weapon systems.

Trump, who earlier reportedly was not demanding the Communist nation agree to disclose a full accounting of its nukes and ballistic missiles, said matters were not right and he decided to walk away, one of his favorite negotiating tactics.

North Korean officials countered with their version of events that was starkly different. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho disputed Trump’s claim and denied Kim demanded complete removal of U.S. sanctions.

The foreign minister said the North Korean proposal called for a partial removal of sanctions. He said the removal of portion of the UN sanctions could have spurred the dismantling of it nuclear material production facilities in the area of Yongbyon. He indicated it was another request from the Unites States towards the dismantlement allegedly ended the talks.

Ri said the stipulation suggested the United States was ready to accept its proposal, but never stated specifically what was asked during the impromptu press conference by the North Koreans.

A statement released yesterday through North Korea’s state-run- news agency KCNA said Kim appreciated Trump’s efforts. Kim vowed to meet again with Trump to continue negotiations to limit the Communist country’s nuclear arsenal.

As bad as the collapse of the negotiations appear to be, it got worse.

During the Trump press conference when a question was asked about Kim’s role in the 2017 death of American student Otto Warmbier, Trump remarked he had spoken to his friend about the atrocious death of the American student.

In a misguided statement Trump appeared to side with the murderous dictator over the dead American.

“He tells me that he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word,” Trump said blaming brutal North Korean prisons and not his friend, the murderer. “(Kim) felt very badly. But he knew the case very well, but he knew it later.”

Warmbier was a University of Virginia student who was detained in 2016 during a sightseeing tour. He was jailed and held captive for ripping down a poster. Evidently badly beaten, Warmbier was released back to the United States in June of 2017 at Trump’s insistence.

When he returned the 20-year-old Warmbier was blind, deaf and severely brain damaged. He died on June 19, 2017.

I never like being misinterpreted, but especially when it comes to Otto Warmbier and his great family. Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch. Of course I hold North Korea responsible…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Trump’s response enraged Warmbier’s family, which was recently awarded $500 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea. A statement from the family openly blamed Kim and his regime for the death of their son.

“Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity,” the Warmbier family stated. “No excuses or lavish praise can change that. Thank You.”

Trump later said his taped press conference statements were misrepresented and reminded the Twitter-verse that he was responsible for having Warmbier returned to the United States. He went onto say he does indeed blame the North Korea and that he loves Otto and thinks of him on regular basis.

A Big Deal

The week closed with a revelation from the NY Times regarding how and who directed the security clearance for Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Feb. 28 article stated Trump ordered his then chief of staff John Kelly to grant a top-secret clearance to Kushner over the concerns of members of the intelligence community and White House Counsel Donald McGahn last May.

According to the piece, the order by Trump so concerned Kelly that he penned an internal memo about the granting of the clearance, stating he was “ordered” to grant it. The order also was said to have caused McGahn to also fire off a similar memo, noting the order would override request from the CIA and himself.

The revelation contradicts made by Trump last month and by Kushner’s wife and fellow high-level aide Ivanka Trump. During an interview with WABC News Ivanka Trump said she and Jared received no special treatment in obtaining her top security clearances.

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump says she and her husband Jared Kushner received no special treatment from her father when obtaining their top security clearances. "The president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance, zero.” https://t.co/88dUizY8Ht pic.twitter.com/MsanC4qzQC — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019

Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Md.) Chairman of the House Oversight Committee demanded the White House turnover documents on the granting of security clearances, even threatening to subpoena the information shortly after the story appeared. In a correspondence issued to current White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Cummings gave the White House counsel until Monday, March 4 to comply with the request.

In a letter issue yesterday and in response to the Feb. 28 article in The Times, Cummings said the report raised “grave questions” about on the concerns, Kelly, McGahn and intelligence officials had about Kushner prior to Trump’s order. The Maryland Congressman said he also was concerned about why the president would conceal his role in overruling the concerns, a right he has as commander-in-chief.

“I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation with this investigation,” Cummings wrote. “I ask that you begin producing all responsive documents immediately, and I request that you begin scheduling transcribed interviews with each witness identified by the Committee.”

CNN cited one of the responses to the House request as stating the White House will plans to make the document available, but questioned Congress’ ability to review them, pointing to Article II of the constitution.

The news site quoted Cipollone as stating: “the President, Not Congress, Has the Power to Control National Security Information.” The White House counsel also suggested the Congressman narrow the focus of his inquiry and not attempt to “go around” his office by speaking with Kelly.

“We have learned that the Committee’s Chief Oversight Counsel has repeatedly made phone calls to former Chief of Staff General John Kelly’s residence, seeking information about the Executive Branch decision,” Cipollone wrote. “Once again, these actions disregard my earlier request to the Committee regarding contacts with former or current White House officials. “It is vital that these contacts run through my office, so that we may protect the important confidentiality interests of the Executive,” he added.