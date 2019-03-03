Taking them at their word: Trump never met a strongman he didn’t like (well, maybe one)

Otto Warmbier, god rest his soul, was victim of his perceived white privilege:

“I like that poster on the wall in the hall of my hoteI, think I’ll take it.”

Really?

“But what the hell? What’s the worst that could happen? I’ll say it was a dumb prank and apologize.”

Oh son, you were in North Korea. Did no one warn you of where you were going?

What that regime did to that poor, naive boy was unconscionable and inhumane as they tortured him into a vegetative state . . . but that’s also how they treat some of their own people.

I’m reminded of a short story I read years ago where these scientists developed time travel and decided to monetize their invention by sending paying customers to the past. The catch was that you had to stay on this special path, no matter what. Someone stepped off the path and everything in the future went to hell.

Poor Otto stepped off the path and was murdered after a show trial put on by the North Korean authorities. These guys execute folks with anti-aircraft guns, flamethrowers and hungry lions. But Kim Jong-un says he had nothing to do with it and President Trump says he’ll “take him at his word.”

Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi was very critical when writing about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chafed at the attention and reportedly told an aide he “had a bullet” for Khashoggi.

A year later Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey, and according to U.S. Intelligence, that murder was carried out by agents of the Saudi government who dismembered the journalist.

However, President Trump stood with the prince saying, “He’s the leader of Saudi Arabia. They’ve been a very good ally,” before adding the “crown prince vehemently denies” involvement in the killing.

Leading up to 2016, the Russian government actively worked to disrupt our national elections, and according to most intelligence sources, succeeded in their efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin, of course, denied any involvement by his government and the president of the United States agreed, saying, “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be. I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

In spite of all the evidence Trump has consistently supported the lies of America’s strategic adversaries and partners, acting as “yes man” for some of the world’s most notoriously brutal dictators.

Yet, there was one world leader President Trump never took at his word. For five years Donald Trump demanded documentary evidence as proof of Barack Obama’s very existence as a living, breathing human being. . . . Then America elected Trump as president.