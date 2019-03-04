American Oligarch: Donald Trump

Oligarch (definition): A very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence.

Oligarchy (definition): A small group of people having control of a country, organization, or institution.

Donald J. Trump is the American oligarch, not president of the United States. He has turned our country into an oligarchy — not a dictatorship or autocratic form of government — with assistance and blessings of the Republican Party, his Russian handlers and tens of millions of unsuspecting voters in the 2016 presidential elections.

The Donald is a rich businessman, although the magnitude of his wealth is questionable since he inflates valuations of his real estate properties depending on his need to game the financial system to obtain loans or avoid paying taxes.

And since Jan. 20, 2017, he has political power beyond just influencing how our country is run. He manages his oligarchy with his family members — Ivanka, Jared, Donald The Junior — weak-kneed staff members such as Sarah “Huckster” Sanders and congressional Republicans.

This rabid and shamelessly loyal group of servants to The American Oligarch (TAO) is mastering the art of persuasion and influence peddling — perfected by Russian President Vladimir Putin — in plain site of a once-proud American public.

Democracy, as defined by our Founding Fathers and defended by the men and women of the strongest fighting force on any continent, is being deconstructed by executive orders and by fawning Republicans in Congress who want to sip from the public chalice offered them by The Donald, who in return demands their unquestioned support.

TAO wants a border wall and expects it to be funded by American taxpayer dollars even though he promised during his campaign that Mexico would pay for it. Protests from ordinary Americans and by the opposition party meant nothing to him. To fund his white elephant of a wall, TAO issued a “national crisis” declaration in order to steal funds from federal programs, ignoring the constitutional authority of Congress to determine how taxpayer dollars are spent.

Yes, there are legal challenges to this decidedly unconstitutional action, but TAO expects to win the courtroom battles since he has stacked the deck with lifetime appointees to federal benches across the country and in the highest court in the land.

An investigation into a Russian cyberattack on our electoral system during the 2016 presidential sweepstakes is a “witch hunt,” TAO claims. The exhaustive examination of this modern-day warfare is about to end with little chance the American public will know what Special Counsel Robert Mueller uncovered during two years of digging into the darkest recesses of the Trump Organization and its inexplicable ties to Mother Russia.

TAO’s constant jetting around the country to exhort his lords and ladies to continue showering him with nonsensical praise and build-the-wall chants is broadcast around the country and fills social media sites on a 24/7 basis. His tweets attacking opposition to his self-promoting and self-enriching antics are daily fodder for newscasts across the country and around the world.

TAO is a bully and is using his pulpit from inside the White House to intimidate and silence opposition to his dream of governing an American oligarchy where no one challenges what he wants to do at any given moment.

America as a leading force for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — and as a shining light for democracy — is turning into a Trump version of Putin’s Russia, much to the pleasure of that former KGB agent and anti-American operative from years gone by.

TAO and his congressional enablers are in control, at least for the moment. The November 2018 mid-terms offered a small sign of hope that many Americans want a return to the checks-and-balances form of government established in the U.S. Constitution when it was adopted as the rule of law for our country more than 200 years ago.

TAO and his vision of our country as an oligarchy controlled by his Republican acolytes should be destroyed during the 2020 presidential elections.

Our fight for democracy should rally around the words of Rep. Elijah Cummings as he closed the House Committee on Oversight hearing last week following the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

“We are better than this,” Cummings told the packed committee hearing room.

Indeed, America is better than the oligarchy The Donald is desperately trying to establish with the help of congressional Republicans.