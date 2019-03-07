Political Victimhood And The Just Say Poo Campaign

Donald J. Trump and his slippery minions have donned a new mantle: victimhood.

Their cruel victimization was first revealed in a package of threats, tweets and complaints Trump authored over the weekend that accelerated to light speed by Wednesday after the gang that never shoots straight tripped over a strategy Trump can understand, obfuscation.

Although it is unlikely Trump can spell the word, he knows what it means to muddy the waters. The Beavis & Butthead doppelgangers he bred to spread his screed began dumping fresh poo into the Trumplandian swamp soon after their snowbound president spent the weekend alternately lying about his glory days and lamenting his cruel fate. The odor was a familiar one.

Trump’s favorite knee puppet, Sen. Lindsey Graham, kicked off the White House’s new Just Say Poo campaign Tuesday when he revealed that the president was bereaved to learn that his chimerical infrastructure plan is not getting off the ground because, it seems, vindictive Democrats would rather spend their time castigating him.

The wishy-washy South Carolina Republican said Trump “believes they (Democrats) are taking a wrecking ball to his life. . . . He thought it would be in everybody’s interest (to do) infrastructure and stuff like that.”

Number Two son Eric then joined the clamor during a Fox News Radio broadcast. Eric is just one of 81 people to receive letters from the House Judiciary Committee asking for documents and explanations about curious behaviors since Trump slithered into the White House.

Calling Congress incompetent, the globe-trotting wildlife murderer and idiot savant claimed, “We’re going to fight the hell out of it. And we’ll fight where we need and we’ll cooperate where we need, but the desperation shows.” Eric is among a number of scandalized Republicans claiming they will join together in a loose confederation to refuse cooperation in the congressional inquiry.

Number One son Donald, Jr., the Brylcreemed slicky boy known best for being a bumbling idiot, decided to go on a tangent and mock former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for not throwing his hat in the presidential ring. Bloomberg joined the Democratic Party just to wrangle with Trump, a man he professes to despise since the pompadoured putz began life in a soiled petri dish.

Donnie Junior’s reluctance to criticize the criminal investigation of his daddy suggests that Junior’s legal team is smart enough not to piss off the U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York with unsupportable bluster. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, after all, just revealed in his startling public testimony before the House Oversight Committee that SDNY’s legal hounds are moving on Junior ostensibly faster than a snake with a brush hog on its ass.

Junior’s involvement in the cloudy 2016 Russiagate drama at Trump Tower, coupled with his signature on two $35,000 payoff checks for buxom porn star Stormy Daniels has gotten him in water hot enough to cook a New England dinner.

Adding to the murky mayhem, son-in-law Jared Kushner revealed Monday that he talks with Australian mega-publisher and Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch “every day.” The New Yorker reported that Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s 38-year old husband and occasional Trump favorite, has “an almost filial status” with the 87-year old-conservative power merchant. Kushner may be seeking advice for how to treat the bite marks the Democratically controlled Congress is already clamping on his pampered derriere.

The latest scandal involves the top secret security clearance Trump awarded his son-in-law. It seems Ivanka’s impressively affectionate father made sure Jared got a top secret security clearance despite the objections of everybody who can spell the word “blackmail.”

Kushner’s daddy, it should be pointed out, is a convicted felon and con man who shares a rich history with Russian mobsters who dot the landscape of his background. Charles Kushner is a wealthy real estate developer convicted in 2005 of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He served 14 months in federal prison.

Ironically, Donald Trump’s on-and-off-again buddy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, as a former U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, is the man who put the senior Kushner in the slammer. Christie called Charles Kushner’s crimes among the “most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted.”

Despite being the scurrilous scion of ill-gotten gains and an ultra-ambitious paramour of Trump’s favorite daughter, Jared is not considered either brilliant or cagey by those who play him like a symphony orchestra every time he shows up in his new role to negotiate for America. Christie offered to NPR this very revealing backhand compliment about the narcissistic clan of nepotists still passing for the Executive Branch of American government:

“ I hardly think that they were organized enough to put together a Tom Clancy-type operation with Russia.”

Adding new fuel to the fire, the New York Department of Financial Services revealed this week that it sent a subpoena to Aon, a London-based global professional services company that provides “risk, retirement and health consulting” through 50,000 employees. The New York regulatory agency is demanding a range of materials about Aon’s business with Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization since 2009.

Regulators are also looking at compensation for current and former Aon employees who handled the Trump Organization account, including incentives, bonus payments or commissions.

Neither the Trump Organization nor Mr. Trump himself have responded to the latest investigation of his real estate empire.