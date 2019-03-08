Dummies guide to constitutional crisis: Conspiracy — Trump Tower Moscow – Part 2

In the early parts of Michael Cohen’s public testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee last week, he openly apologized to members for earlier lying to them about one major item — the Trump (World) Tower Moscow. During his opening statement, Cohen said:

“So, to be clear, Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump-Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it. He lied about it because he never expected to win.”

The project, which never came to fruition, has been a sticking point for President Donald J. Trump’s former personal attorney, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project and how long the president pursued its construction.

One may wonder why so much hubbub over a project that never happened?

Why would Cohen’s lies about it be deemed important, and why are those lies not part of “collusion,” a common term used to describe a much darker legal term – conspiracy?

Cohen’s testimony highlights yet another edition of our ongoing series that points out seemingly obvious crimes by the current White House that continue to go unpunished.

We know the president just openly professed his innocence during a two-hour whine-fest at CPAC, but no president has ever potentially committed so many crimes in such a short span of time – not even Richard Nixon.

However, it’s important to note that such a crisis can only happen when Congress is not fulfilling its duty to provide a check to the executive branch, something that has been missing since a then Republican-controlled Congress welcomed Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.

In case you are still in need of guidance, here it is: “A Dummies Guide to a Constitutional Crisis.”

Last year, Cohen famously made a deal with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In August of 2018 ,he pleaded guilty for violating federal campaign finance laws tied to hush money payments totaling $280,000, made to silence alleged mistresses of the president. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion and a count of making false statements to a financial institution.

The president’s former personal attorney turned government witness would go on to paint a picture of his former boss as a grifter, liar, racist and con man during his testimony before both houses of Congress.

The hearings, initially set for early February, were pushed back to the end of the month due to a combination of shoulder surgery and alleged fear from Cohen, who cancelled the initial dates after members of team Trump seemed to threaten investigating his father-in-law in retaliation for damaging allegations lodged by the former fixer.

With a closed-door session on Feb. 26 in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee and another before the House Intelligence Committee later in the week, it was his public testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee that became a made-for-television moment.

Back in November 2018, BuzzFeed News and others reported Donald Trump and his aides continued negotiations about a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow well into the 2016 presidential campaign. and Cohen acknowledged it in a guilty plea in New York federal court on Nov. 29.

Cohen admitted he lied to Congress last year when he said that those discussions had ended in January 2016 and that his overtures to the Russian government went unrequited. He said all of the fibs to Congress were done to protect Trump and at the direction of his former boss. During the February 2019 testimony, he would also suggest Trump’s attorneys may have edited his earlier testimony to suggest the Moscow Tower deal ended long before Donnie secured the GOP nomination.

Cohen disclosed the talks for a Trump Tower in Moscow easily continued into June of 2016, just five months before Donald J. Trump ran as the Republican candidate for president, and just a month after Donnie Dickwad reached the reached the 1,237 delegates required to officially nail down the nomination after he’d secured the GOP nod.

Although dismissed as “never more than a passing notion by Trump,” the push to place a Trump Tower in Moscow was an ongoing effort to have a building for profit constructed in the Russian city, something that could not have been pursued without direct dealings with the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin.

In other words, as Trump campaigned for the presidency and denied any ties to Russia, especially none to business deals, Cohen and his associate Felix Sater worked through the Trump Organization to push the construction of a 120-story tower with a breathtaking view of the Kremlin.

With Cohen already facing prison time in May, Sater, Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, and Trump longtime bodyguard/chauffeur Matthew Calamari are expected to face future questions from Congress.

According to previously published reports, the plan was to get Putin’s blessing for the project and the Trump presidency and have “Individual-One” travel to Russia to meet with Puty in the hopes of building Europe’s tallest skyscraper. The plan was expected to improve relations between the two Cold War foes, give Putin a brand new gold-encrusted penthouse condo and net Trump millions.

Our story potentially begins in 1986, when Soviet ambassador Yuri Dubinin met Trump in New York and invited him to discuss constructing something in Moscow. Our business mogul traveled to Russia for the first time in the summer of 1987 shortly after publishing The Art of the Deal, in which he chronicles the zeal of Russians in having such a structure in Moscow.

The negotiations began as early as September of 2015 and had Cohen shooting artist renderings to the like of Russian real estate developer Andrey Rozov. By October, Cohen was said to have emailed a “letter of intent” for the proposed Trump World Tower Moscow, which was described at a 120-story, luxury residential condo complex with amenities.

By January 2016, Sater was pushing for Trump to leave the campaign trail and fly to Russia to meet Putin. Correspondence reportedly continued into May 2016, when the meeting was expected before or after the Republican National Convention in July.

The now infamous meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian officials at Trump Tower New York occurred on June 9, 2016.

Reports state Cohen was invited by Sater to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that year, which was set between June 16-19, 2016. Russian hackers compromised computers at the Democratic National Committee and opposition research on Individual-One on June 14, 2016. By July 2016, Trump was made the official presidential nominee for the GOP.

The Trump family has admitted at least during the 21st Century that it has been unable to borrow money from American banks and grew more reliant on unconventional forms of income and Russian cash.

From 2003 to 2017, people from Russia made all-cash purchases of Trump properties totaling an estimated $109 million, according to New York magazine. It was a fact backed up by both of Trump’s eldest sons. Donald Trump Jr. said this in a 2008 article:

“Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.”

Eric Trump made a similar boast in 2014:

“We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”

Just by chance, Russian-backed oligarch Viktor Yanukovych won the Ukrainian presidency with the use of Paul Manafort as his campaign manager, and of course, Trump sponsored the Miss Universe Pageant in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, in 2013.

So, what does it all mean?

When you combine all the facts over the years, anyone would have to at least partially say the president, his organization and his family, at a minimum, have financial ties to Russia.

The more skeptical could argue the tower deal gives Russia actual “kompromat,” or as it is defined in the dictionary, “compromising information collected for use in blackmailing, discrediting, or manipulating someone, typically for political purposes.”

He is at least potentially someone who is vulnerable because he lied about making a deal with Russia while running for president, and the Devil himself knows he’s lying about it. Russia has worked to gain this type of leverage on Americans in the past, but Trump may have presented the perfect storm. Someone it already had leverage on and for no apparent reason won the nation’s highest post.

Such thoughts are obviously grandiose and ambitious in proving conspiracy, but from here in the cheap seats we can at least take a peek at what such a theory would look like — crap, we’ll even put the obligatory red bow on top for those in the slow class.

If Trump were innocent of any wrongdoing, why would he continuously tout no business ties to Russia during his entire campaign while he was pursuing building his dream project in Moscow?

However, it is an interview he held last fall that may be the most damaging of all. During the Nov. 29, 2018, MSNBC interview, a cocky Trump admitted he did pursue the tower deal and said there was nothing wrong with doing so, even if it were during the campaign for president in the United States of America.

Even his new attorney Rudy Giuliani said the pursuit of such a deal would be illegal, and it is the only thing in which Trump and Cohen could agree since his former confidante turned into a cooperating witness.

“When it comes to the Trump Tower Moscow, it was worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cohen stated during his public testimony before the House last month. “We did not expect to win, so it was business as usual.”

It may also have been a high crime and misdemeanor.