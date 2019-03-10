Man, that CPAC thing was a crash course in delusion

Barack Obama strode onto the stage at the LDAC — Liberal Democrats Action Conference — and began hugging and humping the American flag near the podium. He then launched into a two hour, invective-laced hate speech directed toward conservatives and the vindictive, failing policies of the Republican Party. Then he . . .

Sorry, that was Delusional Russia Collaborator and Oval Office Occupant Donnie Trump who did that. Don indeed appeared on the Conservative Party Action Committee (CPAC) stage and grabbed and humped the American flag. The flag begged to be destroyed shortly afterward.

At the conference, Trump claimed that he walked out of his Hanoi meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, a meeting that he had much ballyhooed, because Kim refused to accept his deal. Kim had demanded immediate sanctions relief while maintaining North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

The Chinese government immediately called “bullshit” on Trump’s claim. Days later, North Korea started working on their nuclear launch sites.

Oops, Donnie.

Many pundits, including those at The Shinbone Star, had suspected that the real reason for the aborted meeting was the damning, revealing testimony by former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. At first, Donald denied such accusations but finally twitted:

“For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the ‘walk.’”

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) called the scheduling for the hearing a “new low” and called the Democrats’ “hatred of Trump” the reason for undercutting the nuclear talks. One wonders if Lindsey would have reacted differently had the sock been on the other foot.

Cohen testified that his former boss is a “racist” and a “con man” who potentially committed felonies since becoming president. Trump raged during a tweet storm, accusing Cohen of “going rogue” and committing “perjury on a scale not seen before” (always on a “scale never seen before.”).

But, Don crowed, “It’s very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing: He said no collusion with Russia.” Uh huh.

In his record-breaking, two hour rant at CPAC, Trump said investigators in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of ties between Trump and Russia that truth-seekers are trying to take him out with “bullshit.” In trying to bolster that claim he hit on all the usual suspects, including the crowd size at his inauguration, a witch hunt, crooked Hillary, worst trade deals ever, socialist Democrats, and of course the ever-popular criminal immigrants.

Trump attacked conservative free traders who question his tariffs. He claimed that the 2018 midterm elections were a victory for Republicans who were lucky enough to get his support. Amazingly, Lying Delusional Donald claimed that the “radical left Democrats’ Green New Deal would take away Americans’ cars and prohibit air travel.

Incredulously, he proclaimed:

“No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing, that is the end of your electric. Let’s hurry up. ‘Darling, darling, is the wind blowing today? I would like to watch television, darling’ . . . Their plan would remove every gas-powered car from American roads. Oh, that’s not so bad. They want you to have one car instead of two. And it should be electric. Okay. So tell people, no more cars, no more cars. . . . It would end air travel.”

Further ranting:

“But you’ll get on a train, don’t worry about it. You just have to cross off about 95 percent of the world.”

(Don obviously forgot that ships, like the ones who brought his immigrant relatives here, still travel to other countries.)

“And it would force the destruction or renovation of virtually every existing structure in the United States. New York City would have to rip down buildings and rebuild ’em again.”

For these wild, rambling bullshit lies, he said he “could feel the love” from “his people” as they swooned, loudly.

David Rothkopf, a professor of international relations, political scientist and journalist, twitted:

“For those of you who are counting, the longest presidential speech in U.S. history was probably William Henry Harrison’s innaugural which clocked in at close to 2 hours. Trump could beat it. FYI: Harrison caught a cold that became pneumonia during the speech and died 32 days later.”

Well, here’s hoping. In fact Donald does sometimes plays golf when it rains.