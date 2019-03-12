A plague of mea culpas consuming the news

MAGA, trust me, walk it backward, pay it forward, alternate facts, 9/11, read my lips, the buck stops here, remember Pearl Harbor and a chicken in every pot are familiar idioms that found a home in the colorful lexicon of American English. Idioms provide a way to describe important events without other thought.

The smoking-hot idiom of the moment is “mea culpa,” an expression in Latin literally meaning “through my fault,” the expression is usually offered by someone taking responsibility for an unfortunate gaffe, knowing they won’t have to atone in any meaningful way.

“I accidentally turned your prize goldfish into fish puree in your blender. I thought the air pump had gone off in your new aquarium.”

If offered with watering eyes and barely restrained sniffles, a proper mea culpa paints the culprit as big-hearted and the offense as small.

Current politics have changed that great American tradition. Republicans in Congress have started throwing mea culpas out with the garbage every time Trump gets caught raping the nation.

As a result, there has been a mea culpa explosion in mainstream news, a disruption of The Force not seen since the word “iconic” gained popularity ad nauseam. Suddenly, everything from soup to nuts was iconic. People simply went gaga, an imported French expression for overwhelming excitement popularized in iconic post-World War I flapper mania.

Trump’s racist friend Roseanne Barr’s mea culpa last May, quitting Twitter after offending almost everybody, is a perfect example of the kind of vacuous act of contrition that currently passes for seeking redemption. Barr dropped herself in the grease for tweeting that Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looks like the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Her tweet cost her a lucrative job and gained her a great new buddy in the White House.

Apparently, Twitter made her do it. Barr probably is really sorry for turning her life into toast. Her unintended mea culpa was that Barr didn’t know she was acting like a reprehensible pig; she thought she was being presidential. Nobody bought it except for the newts at Fox News.

Researching the rise of mea culpa defenses shows Donald Trump’s fingerprints all over them. For a man who never apologizes, Trump stirs up more mea culpas than Carter’s got liver pills:

Feb 3, 2019, The Seattle Times: “. . . spare me some self-serving mea culpa from a Trump drone . . .”

Dec 12, 2018, The Guardian shares: “ . . . lying to you was unjust, Cohen said in his mea culpa.’’

Oct. 25, 2018, USA Today reports about Caitlyn Jenner: “I was wrong” before turning against Trump “ in a mea culpa column . . .”

Sept. 11, 2018, Newsmax shares: “mea culpa on tasteless Trump-9/11 comparison by Joe Scarborough” after he said Trump has a more detrimental effect on the nation than the 9/11 terror attacks.

Jul 18, 2018, POLITICO reveals: “It played out the same way on Tuesday during Trump’s tightly choreographed mea culpa. . . . he meant to say . . .”

The garden where mea culpas grow became so abundant that it inspired The Washington Post’s Carlos Lozada to opine that Trump’s reborn Republican critics displayed “more meh culpa [expressing a lack of interest or enthusiasm] than mea culpa.”

As seen on TV, there is no doubt that a lot of recent mea culpas are associated with Trump. The problem is they are always issued by people apologizing for him. That he never apologizes for his own routinely bizarre behavior is an enigma wrapped inside a conundrum hidden in a mystery.

No apologies, not even limited-liability mea culpas have been issued personally by Trump. His chief apologist Kellyanne Conway’s explanation is that Trump cares so deeply for screwing up the entire world that he can’t bring himself to express his profound remorse because it is too painful.

The alternate facts are that Trump never apologizes because he is the most obnoxious boor to inhabit the White House since President Calvin Coolidge sent proper society atwitter by skinny dipping in the Potomac River with Vaseline massaged into his barren pate.

Apparently images of Coolidge’s startling peccadillo are as scarce as hen’s teeth, and that The Shinbone Star managed to fabricate that story is a testament to our own acumen and versatility.

There’s a lot better chance of finding revealing photographs showing Trump’s stable of paramours in the once-secret files inside some safe at The National Enquirer.

Who can forget that Trump’s former personal lawyer and personal thug, Michael Cohen, just testified before the House Oversight Committee that Enquirer parent AMI already has enough incriminating material on Trump stashed away to make Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt’s $10 million reward for the purported pee tapes moot.

Flynt shouldn’t despair. It wouldn’t be surprising to discover some of Trump’s salacious conquests revealing themselves in an upcoming Hustler photo spread like the ever-popular “Beaverhunt.” It could happen.

Until the really sleazy stuff can be revealed, The Enquirer has released a mea culpa of sorts in the form of a bizarre slick magazine hyping Trump’s proposed “Space Force” with outlandish promises that Trump intends to put covert bases on the “dark side” of the moon.

Enthusiasts interviewed while reading the competing Globe Magazine in a checkout line at Walmart said they read that Trump has taken personal command of the Moon Fleet and will soon be departing. No mea culpa necessary.