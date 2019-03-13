Can this please be Trump’s third and final season?

As far as failed reality television shows are concerned, when plot lines, dialogue and just plain old stupid and offensive characters start repeating themselves, the end is near.

Remember these “great” one season and done television and social media programs from years past? “The Get Down” (2016); “Freak and Geeks” (1999); and “Everything Sucks” (2018).

Much like those failed attempts at entertainment history, the third year of “The White House Man of Washington, D.C.” now unfolds with Donald J. Trump and his band of merry crooks hopefully doomed for cancelation before the 2020 presidential primary season begins.

If Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited and much-anticipated report fails to see the light of day thanks to Trump and his user-friendly Attorney General William Barr declaring executive privilege, Congress and Congress’ ultimate boss — the American people — will surely drop the ax on Trump’s script of lies, misappropriation of funds to family businesses and the selling out of American morals to Russian and Mideast handlers that have marked “The Man” series for more than two years.

After more than 9,000 lies and misrepresentations there’s nothing Trump or his cohorts can say or tweet that will shock or surprise anyone here or abroad. His continued use of “Fake News” as a foil for every mistake he makes — think of his recent video thank you to “Tim Apple” — is worn out. When there are endless hours of clips to prove he said what he claims he didn’t say, it’s not “Fake News,” and it’s time to turn off the cameras and let his mindless meanderings play to an empty White House.

There are more important and more interesting matters that need attention such as the skyrocketing budget deficit; a national debt figure spiraling into the stratosphere; global warming that threatens civilization as we know it; gun violence that continues to take the lives of innocent Americans at a rate that borders on being epidemic; communities without safe drinking water; highways and bridges on the brink of collapse that could result in catastrophic death tolls.

Not to mention trade wars with China, thanks in large part of Trump’s inability to negotiate pacts that benefit our country, an enhanced North Korean nuclear war threat due in large part to “The Man” being outplayed by a more bloodthirsty and clever adversary at the negotiating table.

Think of how your life might be impacted if a third season of “The White House Man of Washington, D.C.” is allowed to roll into a fourth or, God help us, a renewal for four more years. All that would take would be for enough voters buy into Trump’s flimflam plans for a second run as president.

His proposed fiscal year 2020 budget includes Medicare cuts by hundreds of billions of dollars; another $8.6 billion for his white elephant of a border wall project; gifting his daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump another $100 million for a family medical leave program that after two years has shown little in the way of meaning development.

On top of that as season three rolls along and a fourth season up for renewal, Trump will continue to pad the bank accounts of his struggling real estate business by booking governmental and political meetings at his country club and golf resorts in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and, of course, the infamous Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He will continue to find enough time each day to tweet attack messages against folks who don’t worship the ground he walks on, along with missives that either stretch the truth or flat out lie about his actions and accomplishments.

Nothing new here. Nothing creative or worth anyone’s time to watch or bother commenting about. Trump’s third season already sounds like the first two, but with more yelling and screaming either in front of the cameras or during early morning rants on his iPhone from Tim Apple.

We don’t need to hear more bragging about everything he does that he really doesn’t do. He’s not the “hardest working president” in American history. He’s not the greatest friend of the African-American community. He is “bigly” pro-Russian, hardly Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “worst nightmare.” He doesn’t care a whit about coal miners in West Virginia, Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the country. He’s not the smartest man ever to hold the office of U.S president.

He is not a Christian in the biblical sense. He’s an adulterer, habitual liar, con man, thief, and the last person you would want lending a hand since he would only extend it if he could reap a major reward from offering the assist.

His character as a leading man on television or streaming video programs on social media was loud and offensive — worse than Archie Bunker — by the end of the 2016 presidential campaign. He stayed front and center only thanks to his Republican friends in Congress and voters in meat red states across the country who care more about winning elections than supporting a strong America.

If Mueller’s report on Trump’s ties to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes doesn’t bring an end to “The White House Man of Washington, D.C.” then maybe impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House of Representatives will provide the grist for a spinoff season.

Sorry, Speaker Pelosi, but we the people need a “series ender,” some closure to this boorish, blatantly overblown, under-researched and badly scripted black comedy of a reality show.

Impeachment might be the only option we can support with the type of ratings necessary to bring America back into the real world: A world that respects liberty and justice and the rule of common decency.