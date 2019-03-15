The Indomitable Harry Truman Is Under Attack From The U.S. Navy

The only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named for a Democratic president is on the chopping block despite there being no apparent reason to give it the ax. The proposal smells of petty Trumplandian spite.

Democrats in Washington got the backhanded slap Tuesday from interim Department of the Defense Secretary Richard V. Spencer, a Trump appointee. The 76th SecNav is considered on many levels to be the worst Secretary of the Navy ever. His previous experience in military adventurism was a four-year stint as a Marine aviator following the Vietnam conflict.

“We made the difficult decision to retire CVN 75 (USS Harry S. Truman) in lieu of its previously funded refueling complex overhaul that was scheduled to occur in FY 2024,” the Navy said Tuesday when announcing the fiscal year $205.6B 2020 budget request. Without its 2024 overhaul the perfectly good ship is dead.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Ct.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, said he thinks there is “zero” chance the reported plan will survive the Democratic Congress this year.

The Washington Post and defense spending cheerleader Defense Daily reported billions in ultimate savings will be realized by the ship’s demise. A Pentagon budget plan to mothball the aircraft carrier, rather than refuel it would save $16.9 million in Fiscal Year 2020, according to the experts at the U.S. Naval Institute.

A line item in the 2018 Navy budget shows the Navy intended to spend only $1.5 billion from the 2020 and 2023 budgets to begin planning the Truman overhaul. The refueling cost for its sister ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, took four years to complete and cost about $2.6 billion

Spencer took over the hot seat in the Pentagon’s E-Ring when retired Marine General James N. Mattis resigned as Secretary of Defense last December to protest Trump’s unilateral decision that the U.S. had defeated ISIS in Syria and was pulling out 2,000 troops, primarily Marines.

Mattis called the plan ill-advised and resigned on Dec. 20, effective Jan. 30, 2019. The day after his announcement Trump fired him for being disloyal and appointed Spencer.

On Wednesday, the Defense Department announced the U.S. and its allies are winning the last, last, last battle against ISIS in Syria. Meanwhile defeated ISIS forces are quietly infiltrating by the thousands back into the vast Sunni regions of unpacified Iraq, according to beleaguered Iraqis. The United Nations estimates about 25,000 veteran ISIL troops are still fighting in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Libya.

Trump temporarily appointed Spencer until he found a capable person who could align with his thinking. Spencer’s “interim” stay as acting Secretary of Defense is the longest in Pentagon history. Trump’s inability to find anyone willing and capable of aligning with his uninformed, ill-advised way of deciding things is hampeting his effort.

Spencer, a former Boeing procurement geek and 737 Max 8/9 postulate, is proposing that the Truman be retired 20 years before its due date to make way for two new $37B-a-copy Gerald Ford-class carriers. The price of one of them would create enough desperately needed infrastructure to make an entire state smile.

Spencer’s unsupportable reason for turning the Truman into razor blades is that the “savings” earned by not refueling its reactors can be applied to building the behemoths instead. He is already taking flak from Congress for his chummy relationship with Trump and Boeing over Trump’s dillydallying over grounding the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 airliners.

The Truman, aptly nicknamed the “Lone Warrior”, is the eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in the fleet. It is one of 10 CVNs named after past presidents. The Truman carries 90 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters and 5,000 sailors.

The Navy says it wants to concentrate on building lethal but “attritable” unmanned systems to give the it the edge “against high-end adversaries”, meaning China and Russia.

For those readers unfamiliar with Pentagonese, “attritable” refers to weapons system made to be sacrificed. Paradoxically the two new Ford-class ships are no less vulnerable to Chinese and Russia’s advanced hypersonic cruise missile than is the Truman.

The Navy admits neither class of ship can approach within 1,000 miles of the Chinese coast without risking lethal missile attacks. The Navy’s current attack aircraft have a realistic two-way unrefueled attack range of about 500 miles, making their carriers a target until the adversary’s hypersonic missile batteries and submarines have been destroyed by other means.

Without a confirmed secretary of defense since Mattis resigned, the six-sided Puzzle Palace is running like a chicken with its head cut off. For the time being, decisions traditionally made by the SecDef are being made by lower-ranking service secretaries beholden to the defense industry. Even that system has holes after the secretary of the Air Force recently resigned after differences with Trump over the proposed Space Farce.

The $205.6 billion 2020 Navy budget request puts the hatchet to other existing ships and aircraft, many still new, multibillion dollar programs that do not meet that newest style of fighting. Included is the mega-expensive fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and third-generation F/A-18E-F Super Hornets that currently represent the bulk of U.S. Navy fighter and attack aircraft. The Navy is clear on what it intends to replace these systems with.

“The hard choices required to achieve this balance include tradeoffs in legacy force structure allowing the trade space to accelerate investments in future force capabilities for the future fight,” according to a Navy budget document.

It is also gives life to the old Pentagon axiom: “When unable to dazzle with brilliance, baffle with bullshit.”

The Navy now wants a 314-ship fleet by 2024. That’s 12 ships fewer than the $171.5 billion granted in Trump’s 2018 budget, in part due to a plan to cancel a missile cruiser life extension effort because the ships can’t overcome the new threats.

Although aircraft carriers are a familiar symbol of American military might, they are now icons of ancient thinking, much like the battleships sunk at Pearl Harbor by Japanese warplanes. On Dec. 6, 1941, they represented the height of unsinkable big-gun battleship technology. The next day, the American fleet was lying in the mud at the bottom of Pearl Harbor.