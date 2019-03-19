If you’re not afraid of this maniac, you haven’t been paying attention

If you’ve been paying attention to Oval Office Occupant Donald J. Trump’s twitters, you should be frightened. If not, then read on.

Since being seated in the Oval Office, Trump has thumbed out over 30,000 tweets, covering a variety of subjects from inane to insane. But his astonishing weekend output of 50 last weekend was frightening and disturbing.

Here are a few, complied by Donnie’s nemesis CNN:

The Federal Communications Commission or Federal Election Commission should investigate whether “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talk shows are in collusion with Democrats and/or Russia because they attack him so consistently. Attacked late Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, for allegedly sending the Steele dossier to the FBI before the election — and working with Democrats to do so. Also, Trump called McCain (who, it’s again worth noting, is dead) “last in his class” at the US Naval Academy. Urged Fox News Channel to reinstate host Jeanine Pirro after she was suspended for questioning the patriotism of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim. Urged Fox to stand up for host Tucker Carlson, who has seen some advertisers pull out from his show following the release of a series of caustic and offensive remarks he made on a radio show between 2006 and 2011. Accused General Motors of having “let our country down” in the wake of the news that the company was relocating four American factories. Attacked Fox anchor Shep Smith and two other weekend anchors at Fox, alleging they had “been trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse.” Alleged that Democrats tried to “steal a presidential election,” calling it “the biggest scandal in the history of our country.” Retweeted Jack Posobiec, who among other things, is a leading promoter of the Pizzagate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories.

George Conway, husband of Trump’s right-hand woman Kellyanne, twitted a list of psychiatric terms, all of which pretty much reinforce what sane humans know or suspect about Donnie’s behavior.

Conway even added, “His condition is getting worse.”

Within 24 hours, two of the top officials in the White House went public to claim that the Trump isn’t:

a) crazy

b) a white supremacist

c) anti-Muslim

“No, I don’t share those concerns,” Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday after her husband’s tweets about Trump’s mental health.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney insisted, “the president is not a white supremacist.” He also said, “I don’t think anybody can say the president is anti-Muslim.”

So what was this Mick? Executive Order 13769, titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States — often referred to as the Muslim ban or the travel ban — was an executive order by United States President Donald Trump. It was later overturned.

Brian Klass, a political scientist at UCL, wrote: “We have a seriously dangerous normalcy bias, where we move on because we desperately want to pretend it’s okay. Trump’s Twitter meltdown today — which shows a deranged and unhinged person — will just be forgotten by Monday afternoon. But the deranged man will still control the nukes.

Be afraid.