All is not fair in love, war and politics

What traits do Americans want in their leader?

Seems like a fair question since the Democrats appear to be following the 2016 Republican campaign that saw them field 16 candidates. Looks as though Democrats may have 20 in ‘20. Gads.

Will the candidate be expected to be honest, ethical, intelligent, share past tax returns, not have mob ties or love our enemies more than our country? Will he or she give government jobs to all their children and nix those silly background checks for security clearances? Will the Democratic hopeful have a Twitter account to daily spread lies and spew hatred?

Could it be a woman who, after a grueling day in the Oval Office, switches from pants to gown and supervises the preparation of a state dinner? Should she be a war vet? Should she be seen as a mom bouncing a kid on her hip while arguing with musky Mitch McConnell or Lindsay “Flip-Flop” Graham? Will she be a former senator or Cabinet member? No, all that failed for Hillary.

If it’s a man, will he be a veteran, a congressman, young or old? Will he be white? Of course we already tried a black guy, but he was completely unsuitable because he was, according to some:

a) Muslim (except that he wasn’t)

b) Someone who golfed and vacationed too much (oops, that’s the current Oval Office Occupant)

c) Someone who spoke in complete sentences (how uppity of him)

d) Guilty of some other bullshit reason put forward by Fox News

Will ANY breathing, semi-coherent Republican — of either gender — find enough backbone to stand up to Trump and admit what a complete piece of dung failure and embarrassment to the party he’s been Will anyone from the GOP have the grit to stand up to the daily barrage of vicious, lying tweets that would be launched against that mentally deteriorating sack of fat otherwise known as Donald Trump?

Why, all of a sudden, is there renewed public recognition that Trump is mentally unstable? Psychiatrists tried to tell us in 2016 that he was unfit for any position that required a modicum of thought. That worked out well.

With less than two years until the next POTUS election, Democratic candidates are flooding the market. CNN has already had town hall meetings with two of them, Bernie Sanders (okay, not exactly a Democrat) and Elizabeth Warren. Bernie sported a bandage over a head cut that required stitches after he stumbled into a shower door. According to some, that makes him too old and unstable for the job. Warren, meanwhile, wore a power-red suit and stalked the stage.

Batten the hatches. Full speed ahead and damn the Trump torpedoes already launched from his rapidly jellifying brain.

It all leads to this question and a plea: Why not limit the campaign to six weeks like the Brits? Jeez, the television owners would piss their pants! All that advertising revenue gone and jobs lost. Never mind that it’s all gibberish that too many voters won’t watch anyway.

The fog is descending.