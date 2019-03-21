Congress: Time to Dump Totalitarian Trump

There’s a preponderance of evidence — without Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s influencing the 2016 presidential election — for Congress to fulfill its oversight responsibilities and remove Donald J. Trump and his anti-American, immoral, corrupt administration from the White House.

Stating it as bluntly as possible, Trump and his acolytes couldn’t care less about what lawmakers do in the halls of Congress. He vetoed their attempt to shut down his “national crisis” declaration in order to fund his white elephant of a border wall. He liked that veto so much that he promised to use it more often in order to run the country into the ground without any help from Capitol Hill.

Make no mistake: Trump doesn’t believe in the checks-and-balances form of government created by our Founding Fathers. Instead of protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States as he pledged to do a little more than two years ago, he is on a daily basis deconstructing and destroying the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Any way you look at Trump’s actions and words while in office — including his daily tweet storms — shows he is aiding and abetting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oft-stated goal to take down America. Our president stands with Putin’s claim that cyber warfare doesn’t exist no matter what U.S. intelligence officials say.

Wake up, Congress, especially you Republican senators and representatives. End your silence. Is winning an election and remaining in Washington just to further enrich yourselves more important than defending our country against a man intent on tearing it apart? Don’t you understand he wants to transform America into a totalitarian government?

Or is the reason GOP lawmakers remain silent because they want to be part of the new government run by Trump and his Russian handlers, a government that is controlled by one party and not by “we the people?”

How can Trump defenders keep a straight face when falsely bragging about all the great things he has accomplished as president? Seriously, what has he done that has benefited our country?

The tax cut? Corporations and wealthy individuals reaped the benefits of that falsely marketed piece of legislation. Most wage earners are still waiting for raises that will cover inflation costs.

Remember how companies promised to pass along the tax savings to workers? An analysis by the nonprofit organization Just Capital showed that of 145 companies that made that public pledge, most tax relief came in the form of one-time bonuses rather than permanent wage hikes. Employees should check their pay stubs to see if they’re bringing home more now than they were two years ago, as Trump promised when the tax cut was enacted.

OK, set aside the tax issue. How about all the jobs Trump is bringing back to America from overseas and how he’s keeping jobs from leaving our country?

Last fall, Joseph Geevarghese, writing for “The Hill,” noted that 18 months into his presidency, Trump had betrayed his promises to working-class voters who helped elect him. Geevarghese, a lawyer and executive director of Good Jobs Nation, noted that despite boasting that he would punish corporate offshorers, a report from his group titled Broken Promises #2 showed that Trump actually used the executive power of the presidency to incentivize corporations to ship good jobs overseas in record numbers.

Geevarghese also pointed out that “Our study reveals the Trump administration has awarded more than $50 billion in new federal contracts to companies that continue to shutter U.S. factories as they seek cheaper labor abroad.” Full disclosure: Good Jobs Nation is a worker advocacy organization that is part of the Change to Win labor coalition, which is composed of various unions including SEIU.

Further evidence that Trump lied to American voters in 2016 about bringing jobs back and keeping jobs here noted in the report:

Top federal contractors — Carrier’s parent company United Technologies, General Motors, Honeywell and Siemens — are now offshoring jobs at the fastest rate since the Great Recession. In fact, annual offshoring by taxpayer-funded corporations under Trump is on track to be three times greater than under the Obama and Bush administrations.

Overall, more than 133,000 Americans have received pink slips since Trump took office, according to calculations from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Trump is weakening America. He is blustering his way around Washington much as he did the casino world and the New York commercial real estate market. Remember, he ran his casinos into bankruptcy and was forced to turn to a German bank that has been accused of operating a money-laundering scheme for Russian oligarchs to keep his real estate “empire” afloat.

He is using taxpayer dollars to enrich his family business. He has his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, by his side with access to confidential information, not necessarily to make America stronger but to enhance their private investment portfolios.

Trump’s actions are without a doubt anti-American, immoral and divisive. His recent Twitter attack against Sen. John McCain, who died last year, as well as his ongoing trash-tweeting against the news media and anyone who opposes his mangled and nonsensical point of view are abhorrent.

Trump’s true colors were on display even more recently. He bragged that the military, police and bikers support him and that they can become so tough that if Americans don’t endorse his actions, these folks can do “very bad” things to those of us who oppose him. Yes, he is threatening violence against his fellow citizens.

Congress, open your eyes and ears: He wants to protect and defend the Trump family to the point of inciting violence. Don’t listen to those in the White House who defend or attempt to justify his words and actions: They are complicit in Trump’s attempt to turn America into a totalitarian government with him as its leader.

Wake up, Congress. Do your job as assigned in the Constitution and call out Donald J. Trump and his administration as a threat to the well-being of our country, and remove him from office before it’s too late.