Mueller completes report on Russian interference — files with the DOJ

Special Counsel Robert Mueller today completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The investigation, which has already produced 37 indictments and at least seven guilty pleas, began 22-months ago following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey by the White House. No further indictments are expected as a result of the Mueller probe, according to a senior Justice Department official.

The submission of the report ends rampant speculation about when Mueller would finally complete his work. Trump had upped his criticism of the report in recent weeks, calling it “fake, phony, a witch hunt and a hoax.”

Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump in December, noted that there were no inappropriate or unwarranted elements of the report as established by Department of Justice practices.

Barr said in a prepared statement:

“Separately, I intend to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with law, including the Special Counsel regulations, and the Department’s long-standing practices and policies.”

Barr said he expects he “may be in a position to advise” on the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

Democratic members of Congress have already begun calling for the report to be released to the public in its entirety. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (R-Ca.) and Minority Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a joint statement calling for transparency and the release of the entire report without any encumbrances from the White House.

AG Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any "sneak preview" of Special Counsel Mueller's findings or evidence, & the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public. #ReleaseTheReport — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 22, 2019

Regardless of what happens, the report by Mueller should only be seen as the end of the beginning.