The real emergency is in the Midwest

While Donald Trump spends yet another weekend wasting taxpayer money at Mar-a-Lago, the American Heartland is being swept away by record floods, leaving billions of dollars in destruction and wiping out homes, farms and other businesses.

USA Today reported that the damage in Iowa and Nebraska alone totals at least $3 billion after flooding overwhelmed levees in the wake of a bomb cyclone storm. At least three people have been killed as a result of the flooding. The costs of damage in other affected states, including Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, has not yet been calculated, according to the report.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent a request to Trump on Thursday, seeking an expedited major disaster declaration for 57 counties affected by the flooding. But Trump is apparently too busy feuding with the late Sen. John McCain, whining about the Mueller witch hunt and golfing to deal with such matters.

The man who lost no time in declaring a national emergency for a needless border wall has somehow managed to overlook the folks who voted for him. Not a statement, not a Tweet, no thoughts and prayers, nothing.

Today in Florida, @FLOTUS and I were honored to welcome and meet with leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia! pic.twitter.com/tElFdkIYfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019

What is the Don up to? On Friday afternoon, he tweeted that he and the lovely Melania were meeting with leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Santa Lucia and Jamaica.

Wait, you say, the president’s job consists in part of meeting with world leaders. Fair enough, but where is Vice President Pence? Where are the members of Congress who represent the stricken states? Where are the secretaries of Agriculture and the Interior, the EPA administrator, anyone with any power to do anything?

Does anyone in this administration actually give a damn? Do any of them have a concept of what their job is, or how to do it?

This is an issue the Democrats should be hammering away at. If Trump treats his voters this way, how is he going to treat those who turn against him?

Already the pollsters are predicting a re-election victory for the most venal, stupid, vulgar and corrupt president ever. And if the people who live in these states, many of whom have lost everything, persist in voting for him and the rest of the Republicans, I will have no sympathy for them.

As they sow, so shall they reap.

There won’t be much sowing in the Midwest this spring. What the harvest will be, remains to be seen.