Trumplandia: Mar. 16 — 23, 2019

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.9% — up from 41.5% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — down from 48% last week

Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Twitting his Pants

The week of our Trump — March 16, 2019: Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election yesterday, and for at least a few hours Donald Trump’s Twitter account was silent.

Mueller reportedly delivered the finalized report to the Department of Justice at 4:45 p.m. on March 22, almost full 30 minutes after President Donnie’s last post, which pictured him greeting leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and St. Lucia at Mar-a-Lago.

The silence was particularly deafening, especially because Mr. Wonderful had been telling anyone who would listen — on Fox Business Network, while leaving the White House before boarding Air Force One, and even outside of campaign rallies — that he didn’t mind if the public read the entire report, and of course that there was no collusion with Russia and no obstruction of justice for the “witch hunt” investigation by the special counsel.

In hindsight, it appeared the anticipated report was wearing on our commander-in-chief, who most recently hinted at the hoax and witch hunt during a Twitter temper tantrum last weekend.

We have long assumed the daily tweets from the president probably come during two situations, when he is watching Fox News or when he is on the throne during commercial breaks, but this was different.

Trump defined the term “tweet storm,” this past weekend with a 50-tweet barrage that ranged from complaints about the much-anticipated Mueller report to the need for Fox News to bring back suspended host Jeanine Pirro, to his distaste for “Saturday Night Live” and finally, to the role deceased Sen. John McCain played in the release of the Steele dossier.

I guess if you added Trump’s text tantrum with the inquiries from the House of Representatives, the return of longtime confidante Hope Hicks to testify, and the raid on the offices of GOP fund-raiser Elliott Broidy, you might have had every reason to believe something was coming down the pike.

That something came yesterday.

Mueller’s investigation, which produced 37 indictments and at least seven guilty pleas from people tied to Trump, began 22-months ago after the firing of former FBI Director James Comey by Trump. No further indictments are expected as a result of the probe, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump in December. Barr said he expects he “may be in a position to advise” on the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

The long-awaited Mueller report seemed to silence the normally chatty Trump, who at time of press had still not commented on the voluminous document and corresponding investigation that has dogged his presidency almost from the beginning.

Following his historic day on Twitter, Trump spent much of the week creating a narrative that suggested he was not worried about the looming report, which he painted as a joke and illegitimate in its creation.

First on Fox Business, but later during a campaign stop in Ohio, the president seemed perplexed by the way the Department of Justice works and how investigations are even conducted:

“It’s interesting that a man get appointed by a deputy; he writes a report. You know — never figured that one out. I had the greatest electoral victory — one of them — in the history of our country. Tremendous success. Tens of millions of voters. And now somebody is going to write a report who never got a vote.”

At press time, few people know what is contained in the Mueller report, but it is only the beginning of a process that will certainly set a historical precedent.

Dead wrong

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

If Trump’s blatant abuse of Twitter was not inappropriate enough, he pushed the envelope past the point of return with an unwarranted public war with former nemesis and former Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain. One problem with that: McCain is dead. He died last year after a long battle with brain cancer. Trump was infamously not invited to the five-term senator’s official services at the Washington National Cathedral.

However, in his March 17 tweet storm, Trump began attacking McCain for his alleged role in the Mueller probe. Trump blamed McCain for having a role in creating the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier is at the center of why American spy agents began looking at possible ties between the Russian government’s hacking of the election and the Trump campaign.

Trump went on to accuse McCain of helping to pay for the dossier, along with Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The president raged on social media about McCain’s alleged role and stated his vote to not repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was a stain on his legacy.

The president also made fun of McCain’s academic standing at the U.S. Naval Academy, saying he’d been “last in his class.”

Trump’s tweets on McCain not only horrified those who served with the survivor of the Hanoi Hilton prison camp, but also enraged his family.

His daughter Meghan McCain, a host on “The View” criticized Trump’s Twitter comments and mused that her dad was the president’s “kryptonite” in life and in death. Meghan McCain went on to describe Trump’s life as “pathetic.”

McCain’s widow also posted a copy of a message from a Trump supporter she received on March 17 that cheered her husband’s death and wished her daughter dead. The person also referred to the senator as “traitorous piece of warmongering sh**t.”

By March 20, Trump was complaining about not being thanked by McCain’s family for “giving him the kind of funeral that he wanted” and allowing the use of the Episcopal cathedral.

As inappropriate as Trump’s demand was, his statement about the cathedral also proved to be wrong. A statement was issued shortly after the tweet stating:

“All funerals and memorial services” at the Cathedral are organized by the family of the deceased. No funeral at the Cathedral requires the approval of the president of any other government official.”

During a campaign stop at a military tank plant in Lima, Ohio, the president continued his attack on McCain, telling the crowd that he didn’t care about not being thanked, but that he had never been a fan of the late war hero, stating he “was not my kind of guy.”

Rebukes against Trump’s comments were rare. Most gutless Republicans lined up to praise McCain, but were too afraid to criticize the president.

Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said McCain was a “rare patriot and genuine American hero,” while his best friend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- SC) said the Arizona Republican was “one of the most consequential senators in history.” Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, said the president’s comments were “a huge mistake.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), another former GOP presidential candidate, also questioned why Trump would desecrate McCain. At press time, the president had yet to apologize for his inappropriate comments.

Commander-in-Troll

THINK about the fact that we don’t just have a mentally unstable president—but a president who thinks he needs to be re-elected to avoid being indicted. (At least in that one respect his thinking is clear.) https://t.co/TuX3nncLh2 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 22, 2019

In a Twitter dominated week, the Donald put a cherry on his social media transgressions by also getting into a fight with his chief adviser’s husband, George Conway.

As petty and inappropriate as any text-based tiff in which Trump entered this week, the back and forth between Trump and “Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” should have been the most pathetic of the Twitter battles, but that honor was reserved for the president’s battle with a dead man.

Conway, who has been an open critic of the president from the day he took the oath of office, commented on Trump’s weekend Twitter storm by suggesting the commander-in-chief may have problems that runs a little deeper than pettiness and too much access to a cellphone.

Sharing an image of the cover of “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders,” Conway referred the Twitterverse to the pages that discussed “narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.” He also pointed out Trump’s many daily lies.

“Don’t assume that the things (Trump) says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are,” he tweeted on March 18. “Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”

Conway further charged Trump’s alleged mental situation was worsening and may cause Congress to take more serious steps.

The comments were not appreciated by the always combative Trump, who responded by calling the husband of his longtime aide “a total loser!” In more sophomoric tweets, Trump went on to state Conway’s desire to obtain a White House job with the Justice Department.

Like any grade school child, Trump continued to needle Conway, referring to his wife and suggesting that he is “jealous of her success.”

The Twitter tiff caused Kellyanne Conway to be the subject of television interviews. By March 20 when the socials media war did not relent, the creator the concept of “alternate facts,” backed Trump in the beef.

She said Trump had ignored her husband’s comments for months out of respect for her, but that Trump finally responded because his mental health was being publicly questioned:

“The president is obviously defending me,” she told Politico. “He could privately say to me, ‘Honey you’re a distraction. We love you. You’ll always be a part of the family but go be with your kids. They need you. Go make a million dollars an hour.”

Trump ended the feud by calling George Conway “a whack job” and a “husband from hell.”