Trump celebrates with a fine whine

Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that the release of a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe findings represented a “complete and total exoneration,” calling it “an illegal takedown that failed.” Trump spoke as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

Even as Trump gloats, he can’t not lie. He wrote, “Before I even got elected, it began. And it began illegally. And hopefully, somebody’s gonna look at the other side.“ Point of fact Delusional Don, it began AFTER you eked into office. The investigation began after you moved in.

He said, “So after a long look, after a long investigation, after so many people have been so badly hurt, after not looking at the other side, where a lot of bad things happened, a lot of horrible things happened, lot of very bad things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

“There was no obstruction, none whatsoever. It was a complete and total exoneration. It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he whined.

Media “witch hunt” rides high among blame-gamers, as does castigating of the Democratic Party. Never mind that the Trumplican Congress approved the investigation, begun by Republican Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Even his boss at the time, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, recused himself from the affair.

Trumplicans on conservative media — Fox News — are ignorant of the fact that Rosenstein, NOT the media, appointed Mueller. Some are calling for an investigation of Mrs. Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Some want former FBI Director James Comey lynched, many are calling Donnie the greatest ever, others are praising the Lord, many want a purge of Democrats.

Donald is back in Washington, where we are destined to see and hear a televised retribution the likes of which the nation has never heard.

Here’s news for you, Donald J., the investigations continue. It ain’t over till it’s done.