Only One Court Counts Any Longer

In the U.S., we have a court of public opinion, state and federal courts where justice is served and a specious court of powerful white men of unknown character that are greatly respected by their endowed peers. The last court is the one currently running the country.

The so-called Russian investigation, conducted impeccably in the dark by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, has been reduced to four pages of bullet points after a two-day examination by two partisan Republican lawyers suddenly endowed with super-human intellectual capability.

Is everything really in order because Attorney General William Barr and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein digested the entire 22-month investigation in two days? Probably not.

Why was Mueller’s meticulous investigation revealed in the manner of a poorly conceived two-part TV drama? Was it because Trump can’t understand complexities beyond the obvious or because Barr was brought to roost by the same powerful consortium of old men that pumped Trump up from bloated gas bag to world leader.

In Part I of the building drama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer arbitrarily decided the Democratic Congress has no interest in impeaching the imbecile in the White House. “He’s just not worth it,” Pelosi said. Who tipped Schumer and Pelosi that Mueller’s report was going to be a nothing burger? Pelosi originally called for crucifixion.

In Part II, Barr reveals there isn’t enough evidence to either indict or impeach the king-in-waiting for conspiring with Russians, leaving behind a codicil that claims Mueller’s lack of evidence did not exonerate Trump either. The matter of obstruction of justice remains, Barr noted.

That little bit of wiggle room leaves the integrity of Justice Department lawyers intact because they never made an effort to reveal their suspicions about Trump’s presumed guilt or innocence. In fact, they didn’t reveal anything that might leave them in jeopardy. They claim they are merely investigators.

Already the partisan press is lining up the usual suspects to hammer on the latest injustice in this crisis of American government. Missing are the players who perpetrated the presumption of non-partisan justice prevailing for the sake of American democracy. Why is Mueller so sacrosanct he is above scrutiny, even inquiry? After all, he is a staunch Republican.

And what has happened to all the cheerleaders for blind justice who said Mueller will handle it fairly, that he is as pure as driven snow? Perhaps he is so pure in heart and soul as to be beyond suspicion, or more likely, unassailable behind a wall of glib flaks and morally neutral lawyers who know how to manipulate the government’s hyper-legal environment. Only the very best lawyers can practice where the bar of justice is set so high that everyone is always suspect and nobody is ever guilty when it serves a political party.

Trump would already be gone if his idiocies were hurting the bottom line of the fat cats who installed him and have since taken charge. His Mar-a-Lago estate and glitzy hotel is a National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, Fla., built in 1924 for the oh-so-wealthy to converge. Nothing has changed except the players.

This particularly uncouth bunch is an eclectic group of nuevo-riche entrepreneurs successful in diverse schemes of legal highway robbery. They range from builders of offshore, off-the-books empires to the owners of a humble chain of successful rub and tug pleasure houses where discretion is more important than class.

A recent customer, a professional football team owner caught in a police sting at one swank Florida strip mall steam and cream, had his minions produce a touching mea culpa that resolved him of guilt because he is a lonely widower. Almost immediately the heat came off.

The guy who wrote it should work for Trump. On second thought, maybe he does! Who can resist some old horn dog memorializing his dead wife of 50 years because he got caught on video in a massage parlor renowned for happy endings?

Since then the heat has shifted to the Chinese woman who used to own the joint. She gives Trump lots of money so she can hang out at Mar-a-Lago having her picture taken with the president and his table of notables.

The woman, who has not been charged in the Florida sex-trafficking investigation, probably didn’t know she was a sleazy pimp until the football guy and his buddies got caught. Her old business servicing guys like him was so successful she had started a new one selling introductions for elbow rubs at Mar-a-Lago with the Trumpster himself. She is proof Trump believes America is the land of golden opportunity for foreigners who obey the law.

Trump’s supporters did not edge away from their hero for jumping into the boudoirs of ladies while his new wife recovered from childbirth, so in their jaded eyes Trump’s friend’s bawdy shenanigans in Florida must be perfectly okay. The man whom God brought to save America has needs too.

Now it is time to wait for the other shoe to drop. There are witch hunts in New York for Trump to demonize, a few regulatory battles to win and an economy to destroy in the process. With time Trump’s orange patina will look as burnished as Marine Corps brass.